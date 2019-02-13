Jaguars Karate Association/ISA holds successful Karate Grading Exam and Tourney

Latest update February 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Jaguars Karate Association held its grading exam and mini tournament on the 9th February, 2019 at the ISA Islamic School. It was deemed a success by Sensei Cheteram Mortley, who was delighted
with the discipline shown by the students as well as their high standard and performance and execution of the martial art of karate.
Feb 13, 2019By Franklin Wilson With 39 days to go before Guyana and Belize square off in their final round Caribbean Nations League clash here, Golden Jaguars Head Coach, Michael Johnson has once again...
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Could we liken the plot of the comedy film, National Security, with the national security scenario playing out with Charrandass... more
Persons are supposed to have pride in themselves, their achievements, their family, their friends, and most of all in their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Commentators in western media, that dominate international news distribution, characterise... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]