Jaguars Karate Association/ISA holds successful Karate Grading Exam and Tourney

The Jaguars Karate Association held its grading exam and mini tournament on the 9th February, 2019 at the ISA Islamic School. It was deemed a success by Sensei Cheteram Mortley, who was delighted

with the discipline shown by the students as well as their high standard and performance and execution of the martial art of karate.