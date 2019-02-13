Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Brothers United face uphill task to stop the ‘Big Show’ -Massive outpouring anticipated

Latest update February 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

The community support has always been there and three-time West Side champions Showstoppers have never taken that for granted so what they’ve done is hone their skills perfectly to ensure that success and not disappointment is the reward for such overwhelming support.
Undoubtedly the most dominant team in the West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition, they will go face to face with Brothers United for the coveted trophy and $500,000 for the winners this Friday, at the Pouderoyen Market Tarmac.
Already a very potent force that no team have been able to dethrone for the past three years, the acquisition of national player Trayon Bobb has added more firepower to a frontline that p

Part of the action in this year’s West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition.

ossesses the likes of Stephon Jupiter, Marvin Josiah and Dexroy Adams, all prolific goalscorers.
The champs have also shown that they are not afraid of a dogfight and even though opposing teams, so afraid of their goal-scoring might, employed robust defensive strategies in an attempt to send the game into penalty shootouts, Showstoppers still found a way to penetrate their defence.
However, Brothers United with former national player Andrew Murray Jnr in their lineup are a team with a difference.
They love to be on the offensive and this open play style could provide fans with an explosive and exciting finale.

Murray Jnr has been the bright spark for the team, but there are other players who could steal the show on the night.
Another massive outpouring of spectators are expected to converge at the venue and the Organisers once again will have giveaways for them.
Meanwhile, Up-Top-Bosses and Ballers Empire will meet in the third place playoff.
Over $1.1million in total prize monies are up for grabs with the winners set to receive $500,000, runner-up $250,000, while third and fourth place finishers will take home $200,000 and $100,000 respectively along with trophies.
Also on board as a major sponsor is Colours Boutique on Robb Street.
ESPN and West Side Ballers battle in the Plate Section for $60,000 winner-take-all.

