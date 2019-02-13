Georgetown, East Bank triumph as DCB U15 Inter Association tourney commences

Georgetown’s bowlers Krisna Singh, Riyad Latif and Jodan Campbell dismantled West Demerara, while East Bank Demerara thrashed East Coast Demerara by 10 wickets when the Demerara Cricket Board

(DCB) Under 15 Inter Association 50-over tournament commenced recently.

West Demerara batted first and were bowled out for 64 off 24.2. Arjune Rampaul was the only batsman to reach double figure with 11. Bowling for Georgetown, Rayed Latif and Krisna Singh were the destructive bowlers, grabbing 3 for 15 and 17 respectively. They got valuable support from Dillon Ramsaroop and Avinash Rajkumar who grabbed 2 for 6 and 17 in that order.

In reply, Georgetown raced to their winning target, scoring 65 for 1 in 19.4 overs. Opener Jodon Campbell top scored with 27, while Romeo Deonarine made 17 not out. Rezekeil Renee was the lone wicket taker as Georgetown won by 9 wickets.

At Lusignan, East Coast won the toss and decided to take first strike, a decision that proved unfavorable, as the East Coast batsmen found it difficult to gather runs and were sent packing for 93 from 38.1 overs.

Omari Lallbachan top scored with 35. Ganesh Persaud was the most instrumental bowler grabbing 5 for 18 from 9.1 overs. He gained support from Joash Charles who took 2 for 12 from five overs.

In reply, East Bank grafted their way to victory off 16.2 overs, to finish on 94 without loss. Opening batsmen Mavindra Dindayal and Taddeus Lovell made a humble 41 and 31 respectively.

The second round of the DCB 2019 Under 15 Inter Association continues today with East Coast battling with Georgetown at Lusignan ground, and defending champions West Demerara competing with East Bank at Everest ground. All matches starts at 9:00 hours.