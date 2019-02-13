Furniture maker jailed 5 yrs, fined $221M for Mon Repos coke bust

A furniture maker was yesterday afternoon jailed five years and fined $221.6M for large coke and ganja seizure at the Mon Repos channel area last July.

According to the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU), Azim Baksh called “Bato” of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, was found guilty by Magistrate Alicia George at the Sparendaam Magistrate.

The seizure had been made on 14th July, 2018. Law enforcement officials found 82 parcels of cocaine weighing 91.132 kg and 98 parcels of cannabis weighing 56.008 kg on a boat.

Baksh was fined $221.6M and sentenced to five years in jail, minus the time served.

The magistrate also ordered the boat seized and condemned.

Shortly after that bust, authorities had issued a wanted bulletin for boat captain Farouk Baksh called “Dive and Shoot”, who reportedly escaped during the operations.