Farfan & Mendes/Woodpecker Products hockey leagues underway

The premier hockey leagues; the Farfan & Mendes Men’s First Division and the Woodpecker Products Women’s First Division, got off to an exciting start last weekend at the Saint Stanislaus College ground on Carifesta Avenue.

The junior men’s national side, Supernova, scored the opening goal of the 2019 Farfan & Mendes Men’s First Division League through a penalty corner strike from Samuel Woodroffe against Hikers.

However, the defending champions, PEPSI Hikers, sprung to life through prolific national striker Aroydy Branford, who scored a hat-trick of goals in the first half with Andrew Stewart adding another. The second half was littered once again with goals by Branford, who matched his first half tally of three goals, while teammate and fellow national, Jamarj Assanah scored once as Hikers emerged with an easy 8-1 victory.

In another high-scoring match, Bounty GCC annihilated GCC Vintage 14-2. The Bounty boys chalked up 9 unanswered goals by the half mainly through young Meshach Sargeant who had 4 to his name.

Vintage managed two goals late in the second half but not before Bounty GCC had put the game well beyond their reach to finish on 14 – 2.

Two second half goals by Shakeem Fausette in the 36th minute and Hilton Chester in the 56th gave Saints their maiden 1st Division victory over Old Fort and perhaps the club’s first ever First Division win in its short history.

Old Fort fielded a young side with new developmental players adding to their remaining seniors and fell short of the mark, succumbing by 2-0 to Saints.

Teams returned on Sunday where Vintage suffered their second huge loss, this time to Pepsi Hikers, 9-1. Bounty GCC smashed Saints by a similar margin while Old Fort showed an improved performance by drawing with

Supernova 1-1.

The lone ladies fixture of the weekend pitted favourites GBTI GCC against the Bingo Spartans. While the Spartans showed some grit and clearly had youthful legs on their side, the GBTI ladies were clearly the stronger of the two sides. Midfielder Madison Fernandes surprisingly put the Spartans ahead through a crafty reverse shot off a penalty corner in the 9th minute which seemed to make the GBTI ladies buckle down to business. GBTI rattled off 5 unanswered goals in cruising to a 5-1 victory.

All matches will be contested on the Saint Stanislaus College ground and will run every Saturday and Sunday until May 20th.