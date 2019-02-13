Diamond Secondary, Covent Garden, Camille’s Institute triumph

Diamond Secondary and Covent Garden Secondary registered victories when action in the Forbes Burnham Foundation National Sports Commission, AL Sp

ort and Tour Promotions 28th Annual Easter Term School five-over Windball Cricket Champions Trophy continued recently at the National Gymnasium.

In the female category, Soesdyke Secondary after been invited to bat made 82-0, with Sharon Herman scoring 36 and Keonna Boodram 25.

Diamond Secondary replied with 83-1; Ruth Henry made 34.

Defending Region four champions Camille’s Institute for Business and Science Studies went down in their opening game to Covent Garden Secondary.

Covent Garden took first strike scored 104-3. Mikhila Agrippa got 35. Camille’s Institute were restricted to 50-2 in reply.

In the male division, Region four defending champions Camille’s Institute off to a winning start defeating Soesdyke Secondary by three runs.

Camille’s after batted first and managed 108 without loss, a record opening stand this year. Alex Arinda struck 53 and John Pillay 38. Soesdyke in response were restricted to 106-3; Kobe Robertson stroked six fours and eight sixes in a top score of 74.

Diamond Secondary School posted 107-1. National U15 player Mavindra Dindyal slammed 11 sixes in scoring 81.Ten Times Windball champions Covent Garden Secondary responded with 95 without loss; Alex Leal made 57 and Brian Mohamed 34.