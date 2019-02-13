Dhanpaul, Esau lead Independence A to WDCA President’s Cup title

A fine all-round performance by Mahendra Dhanpaul and a decent spell from Reaz Esau handed Independence A the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) President’s Cup 50-over title on Sunday

last.

Dhanpaul struck a fine half century and along with Esau shared six wickets between them as Independence A defeated Mc Gill by 105 runs in the final at Joe Vieira Park.

Independence A were asked to bat and posted 158 all out in 30 overs. Dhanpaul struck two fours and three sixes in a top score of 58, while Javon Hector made 34 with two fours and two sixes. Abdool Razack bagged 4-17 and Daniel Basdeo grabbed 4-24. Mc Gill were bowled out for 53 in 18.5 overs in reply. Troy Persaud made 18 with two fours as Reaz Esau captured 3-6 off three overs and Dhanpaul 3-16.

Independence A received a trophy and $50,000, while Mc Gill took home a trophy and $25,000. Esau was named man-of-the-match.