De boss man nice but he mouth does betray him

One thing dem boys don’t like is when people talk dem name. Is not dat dem does get vex. Is just dat dem does feel disrespected because dem believe dat people must seh wha deh pon dem mind to de people dem want to talk about.

Dem boys know dat oil crucial to Guyana but dem also know dat Guyana didn’t get de best contract. People complaining how Exxon gon get all de money but dem don’t know Guyanese. Dem boys know Guyanese can thief de word out of somebody mouth. Is just dat dem have a complex fuh foreigner.

De oil people come and dem start to talk how Guyana gon get rich. When dem boys check de facts, indeed Guyana gon get a small piece but de taking should be bigger. Yet de same people who cussing de contract pushing to get to benefit from dat same contract.

Jagdeo is a smart man. He didn’t talk too much bout de oil contract because he know fuh every dollar Guyana get, he getting at least ten cents. He is a man who got an eye fuh money. And he don’t buy nutten. Anywhere he go is freeness.

He go in a night club and he don’t have to buy nutten. Dat is wha dem boys want to know wha he doing wid all de money dat he got.

De Waterfalls boss man got a problem wid Jagdeo. He tell dem boys dat he is a man wid good intentions. When poor people approach him, he does try to help dem. Of course, dem got people who does con him too.

But generally, he does try to be nice only dat he mouth does betray him. He does try to ignore people when dem do things dat does get him vex. He does try to walk away but somehow he mouth does spoil everything.

Dem boys seh dat is how he and Jagdeo fall out. De mouth get in de way of de friendship. Dem boys stay de same way. Dat is why dem got people who frighten to talk to dem. Exxon don’t talk to dem and now de gold people avoiding dem.

Talk half and don’t mek you mouth land you in trouble.