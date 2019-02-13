Crew member toys with flare, causes fire on cargo boat

Princess Sasha K, a cargo boat that traverses from Georgetown to Region One caught fire at the Fertilizer Wharf last night. The fire started around 19:00hrs but was contained by the Guyana Fire Service. However, the interior of the cabin, where the fire started, was destroyed.

Only two crewmen were on the boat owned by Ramzanally Khan when the fire started.

This newspaper understands that a 21-year-old Essequibo resident started the fire.

The man was overheard telling firefighters that he was in the cabin, waiting for the time to arrive to load the boat, when a box containing flares caught his attention.

He said, “I see the flare inside the box and I open up the box.”

The crew member said that he took out a flare from the box and took off the “cork.”

He related that the flare fell out of his hands, to the ground and ignited. “It catch piece sponge.”

The crew man said that he attempted to extinguish the fire but eventually needed the assistance of the fire service.

Three fire tenders responded to the call. The firefighters were successful in their bid to contain the fire.

The boat was supposed to have transported rice and sugar to Region One last night but had to remain docked following the blaze.