Contracts signed for 44 projects in Region Five ─ contractors must employ a minimum of 20% from communities

The Administration of Region 5, Mahaica-Berbice has signed contracts for 44 developmental projects in the region.

The agreements were inked by the successful bidders and the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Ovid Morrison in the boardroom of the Regional Development Council (RDC) at Fort Wellington West Coast Berbice, on Sunday.

In brief remarks, before the signing, Morrison advised the contractors that among other contractual obligations, they are to employ at least 20 percent of skilled and unskilled labour from within the communities in which they will be executing the contracts.

“I will not accept a contractor executing a project in a community and then importing his or her entire labour force from outside that community. I am very serious about that. This is part of your contract. We spoke about it before, but now it is written into your contract. You are hereby expected to honour that aspect of your contract,” Morrison advised.

He also urged the builders to ensure that they complete their projects within the specified timeframe, except when confronted with conditions outside of their control. Extensions will not be considered outside of early requests for more time.

The contracts relate to the first wave of projects to be executed by the administration for 2019.

For public works, this phase includes upgrades of a total of 16 community roads from Blairmont in the east of the region to Perth, Mahaicony in the west; upgrades in the education sector with respect to schools and their environment; improvements to fences and tarmacs and construction of guard huts; and 8 projects in the health sector, mainly upgrades to primary health care centres.

In December 2018, Region 5 was allocated approximately $4B to execute public infrastructure projects and improvements and upgrades within the health care, education and agricultural sector. (DPI)