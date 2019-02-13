CNL Preparations – Guyana will be ready GFF Training Facility surface a great boost for Guyana – Head Coach Johnson

By Franklin Wilson

With 39 days to go before Guyana and Belize square off in their final round Caribbean Nations League clash here, Golden Jaguars Head Coach, Michael Johnson has once again reminded that it will be a massive day in the history of the sport for all Guyana.

The UK based Johnson, who is on a 9-day visit here to oversee preparations of the local based team, met with the media yesterday afternoon at the Guyana Football Federation Training Facility where the players are working out on a weekly basis.

Apart from giving an overview on the progress of the players, Johnson was quick to point out the importance of having a facility of quality which enhances training of the players.

“I can already see the advantages of a surface like this, players want to come in, they are in early; they are already honing their skills before we even start.”

He said he is here to support and enhance whilst noting that Assistant Coach, Charles ‘Lilly’ Pollard has been doing a brilliant job thus far.

The preparation programme has now moved into its final stage where the local players are under the radar for a place in the final squad for March 23rd, next.

“I would say that a lot of the players are in a good place and they are only going to get fitter and stronger from now on in. I am looking at this group of players with fresh eyes, everybody is in contention; this is why the camp’s here so we can see which players are out-performing the other for a particular place. It’s open for everybody to come and compete, everybody has got an opportunity to put on the shirt come March the 23rd.”

Johnson reminded that his job is to ensure that everyone is tuned in to what they should be doing so that 100% effort is the standard, leaving nothing to doubt in the quest for qualification.

Game Venue

Given the magnitude of the game, the Guyana Football Federation has penned a letter to the Government of Guyana seeking the uses of the Guyana National Stadium, Providence for the match.

Quizzed on how much time would be needed for the players to adjust from the artificial surface to the natural surface, Johnson said that he does not believe much time would be needed, since good players are good players.

“What I think, obviously if we can start to say this is where we’re going to play is a great opportunity for all, the federation to start marketing the game and the fans know where the game’s going to be.

At the minute it’s obviously up in the air so as soon as we can confirm we can use the stadium which would be great; obviously there’s more supporters you would like to think can access the stadium, then I think it would be of benefit for not only the team but the nation.”

The ramifications of the Belize showdown is well understood by all, Johnson lamented, positing that the opportunities for players would be huge.

“We all know that it would do Guyana on the footballing map on the international stage so we understand the ramifications of the game and we would be trying one hundred percent to make sure we deliver. We have to make sure that mentally we are ready for, not only for the game coming but also the qualification and what that would bring.”

Zooming in on the Belize side, Johnson informed that they are a good team that has been together for a number of years and play a 3-5-2 system.

“Very, very good in transition, very, very good at defending and breaking at quick speed so got to be ready for it. Analytically, we are preparing for it, now we are making sure we leave no stone unturned and we would be ready for the game.”