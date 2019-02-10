Venezuelan seen in video climbing fence at strip club charged for overstaying

Days after a viral video surfaced of a woman climbing over a gate to a prominent city bar, the woman was last Friday charged for overstaying in Guyana.

This is after police raided the place and detained several foreign nationals.

Appearing before a City Magistrate last Friday was Dailyn Garcia, 25, a Venezuelan.

It is alleged that on February 5, last, at Georgetown, she failed to comply with conditions having being permitted to stay in Guyana from December 28, 2018 and January 1, 2019. She overstayed.

The woman who spoke through an interpreter pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to her by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh, stated that on the day in question, Garcia and others were intercepted by police ranks during a raid at the Club Diamond and Bar.

It was reported that ranks stormed Club Diamond after a video surface on social media showing Garcia climbing over the fence of the club and being assisted by four other women from the other side. The four lifted barbed wires so the woman could have gotten entry.

The Magistrate after listening to the facts of the prosecutor fined Garcia $30,000 or in default six months’ imprisonment. Upon paying the fine or spending the time, Garcia will be escorted to the nearest port of exit and be deported to her homeland.

Two employees of the Club are currently before the court having been charged with trafficking Venezuelan women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

While the George Street club is no stranger to controversy, the owner, Freeman Fordyce was seen in a video punching a Police Inspector to the neck.

It was reported that the Inspector along with other policemen went to search the club after four Venezuelan women complained that the businessman had seized their passports and had threatened to kill them and their families if they refused to work as prostitutes.

It was reported that the revelation came to light when two of the entertainers escaped from the club. It was

their statements that led to ranks carrying out the raid at the Strip Club.

It was while the Inspector was searching the premises that Fordyce became annoyed and allegedly punch him to his neck. The entire ordeal was recorded on surveillance camera.

That trial is currently on going before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

Fordyce was also recently sentenced to four years suspended sentence on two firearm related charges.

This ruling was handed down by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the conclusion of the trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.