Ray Davis Memorial dominoes on today

Sports

Shawn Davis of Providence team receives the first place trophy from Shanile Haniff of All Season’s Racing Service in the presence of his team mates.

Providence Dominoes team will be hosting a competition in memory of Ray Davis, a former dominoes fan, starting at 14:30hrs at Turning Point Sports bar. Entrance fee is $12,000 and the tournament will be played on a four-game basis.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place a trophy and $35,000.

All GNDA rules will be in effect and teams can contact senior organising secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire on 665 5855 for registration.
Meanwhile, All Season’s Racing service has thrown their support behind the organisers for the successful hosting of the tournament. The entity has sponsored the trophies for the top three teams.

Ray Davis Memorial dominoes on today

