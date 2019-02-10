Ray Davis Memorial dominoes on today

Latest update February 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
Providence Dominoes team will be hosting a competition in memory of Ray Davis, a former dominoes fan, starting at 14:30hrs at Turning Point Sports bar. Entrance fee is $12,000 and the tournament will be played on a four-game basis.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place a trophy and $35,000.
All GNDA rules will be in effect and teams can contact senior organising secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire on 665 5855 for registration.
Meanwhile, All Season’s Racing service has thrown their support behind the organisers for the successful hosting of the tournament. The entity has sponsored the trophies for the top three teams.
Feb 10, 2019By Franklin Wilson in Essequibo Bartica Football Association’s (BFA) Rivers View FC stormed into the finals of the GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson 2017/2018 National Playoffs yesterday afternoon at...
Feb 10, 2019
Feb 10, 2019
Feb 10, 2019
Feb 10, 2019
Feb 10, 2019
Carlyle Goring, former AFC City Councillor told me I was being criticized by persons who are disappointed in my support... more
Public confidence in the management of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has suffered yet another blow, with the pronouncement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Commentators in western media, that dominate international news distribution, characterise... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]