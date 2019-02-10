Latest update February 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Ninvalle elected head of Caribbean boxing Steering Committe

President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, was unanimously voted head of the Caribbean Steering Committee (CSC), last week Sunday when the heads of Caribbean Boxing

Steve Ninvalle

Associations and Federations held their first meeting of the year via a Skype teleconference.
The CSC was formulated to create avenues that would chart, support and promote the development of boxing in the region. An immediate undertaking of the CSC that will last four years will be assisting with the organisation of Caribbean Championships.
All members of the committee were elected unopposed. They are: Chairman; Steve Ninvalle, Vice-chair; Cecil Forde, committee members; Leyla Jackson, Jose

Leyla Jackson

Rosario, Dr. Debra Stephen-John and David Christopher. Mr. James Beckles of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) was voted as Special Advisor to the Steering Committee.

During the meeting, St. Maarten was voted unopposed as the host of the 2020 Caribbean Boxing Championships, while Ninvalle, Leyla Jackson and Dr. Debra Stephen-John were elected unopposed to be the Caribbean representatives to vie for American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) executive positions at the upcoming Congress in Panama.

 

