Ninvalle elected head of Caribbean boxing Steering Committe

Latest update February 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, was unanimously voted head of the Caribbean Steering Committee (CSC), last week Sunday when the heads of Caribbean Boxing
Associations and Federations held their first meeting of the year via a Skype teleconference.
The CSC was formulated to create avenues that would chart, support and promote the development of boxing in the region. An immediate undertaking of the CSC that will last four years will be assisting with the organisation of Caribbean Championships.
All members of the committee were elected unopposed. They are: Chairman; Steve Ninvalle, Vice-chair; Cecil Forde, committee members; Leyla Jackson, Jose
Rosario, Dr. Debra Stephen-John and David Christopher. Mr. James Beckles of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) was voted as Special Advisor to the Steering Committee.
During the meeting, St. Maarten was voted unopposed as the host of the 2020 Caribbean Boxing Championships, while Ninvalle, Leyla Jackson and Dr. Debra Stephen-John were elected unopposed to be the Caribbean representatives to vie for American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) executive positions at the upcoming Congress in Panama.
Feb 10, 2019By Franklin Wilson in Essequibo Bartica Football Association’s (BFA) Rivers View FC stormed into the finals of the GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson 2017/2018 National Playoffs yesterday afternoon at...
Feb 10, 2019
Feb 10, 2019
Feb 10, 2019
Feb 10, 2019
Feb 10, 2019
Carlyle Goring, former AFC City Councillor told me I was being criticized by persons who are disappointed in my support... more
Public confidence in the management of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has suffered yet another blow, with the pronouncement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Commentators in western media, that dominate international news distribution, characterise... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]