Mother calls police on son who hid ganja in her home

A mother was left with no choice but to bring in law enforcers as her son allegedly broke into her home and hid a quantity of cannabis. Fitzroy Gibson was charged and brought before the court on Friday to answer the charge.

It was alleged that on February 8, 2019 at Cul-de-sac Street, North Ruimveldt, Gibson had 6,158 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

According to reports, Donna McKenzie, the mother of the defendant, made a report to the police that her son broke into her home and hid a quantity of marijuana. She said that he also buried something in the yard.

From the information received police ranks went to the home and conducted a search where they found a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis in a microwave. They were then led to a spot in the yard where something was allegedly hidden.

The police ranks then dug up the said area where they unearthed another quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspected cannabis was then weighed in the presence of McKenzie and amounted to the same sum mentioned in the charge. Gibson was later arrested and under caution he admitted ownership of the said narcotics.

The marijuana was also weighed in his presence and amounted to the same sum mentioned in the charge. It was then sealed and lodged. Later a charge for the present offence was made out against Gibson.

The 37-year-old man from North Ruimveldt was remanded to prison until March 13.