“If you can imagine it, I can create it” – Graphics Artist Larrex Mc Allister

“If you can imagine it, I can create it.” These are the words of young graphics artist, Larrex Mc Allister. Kaieteur News had the opportunity to meet and share the story of a 23-year-old entrepreneur from Dukestown, Corentyne, Berbice.

Becoming a graphic artist is not something that many may think of as a job to put food on their table. However, Larrex is already three years into the field, running a self employed business.

“I came out of school at the age of 16, graduating from Skeldon Line Path Secondary with 11 Caribbean Secondary Education Council (CSEC) subjects determined to take my education to the tertiary level,” Larrex stated.

Everyone knows that undergoing a tertiary education is a tough task, not to mention the financial aspect. Young Larrex, ever strong-minded set out to find a way that he could study without putting too much of a financial burden on his parents.

“I needed something that would reduce my expenses for UG. One day, I went to tint my bike and I loved the way my bike looked. With my love for art, I begged the guy for a job.”

“When I started to work, I would carry out my duties in the morning and attend UG in the afternoon. Last year, I was able to graduate with a Bachelors Degree in Public Management.”

Becoming your own boss

Everyone would love the day when they can become their own boss, earning their own money. At the age of 20, with encouragement from a young entrepreneur, Larrex was geared towards opening his own business.

Larrex mentioned that “My encouragement came from Jermaine Daniels, a guy who owns his one boutique. With God’s guidance and provision, along with Jermaine, I was able to have my own business still going strong for the past 3 years.”

Some of the services he offers are television ads, t-shirt printing, business card printing, banners, wedding invitations and decoration among many other things.

According to the young graphic artist, it doesn’t matter what people think about you as an individual, but rather what God has laid out for you.

“When I started this aspect of my life, I felt that persons may think it is a ‘low’ job. I was ashamed so I wore my UG badge to work.”

“My favourite bible quotes are Jeremiah 29:11, which states that ‘For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future’ and Philippians 4:13 ‘I can do all things through him who gives me strength.’”

Outside of being a graphic artist, Larrex is an Elder at his church, Springlands Seventh-day Adventist Church. He is also on the Corriverton Community Enhancement Committee (CCEC) and a councilor in his church’s Pathfinder and Master guide youth clubs.

In 2013, Larrex represented East Berbice as a youth Ambassador to the United States , on a training programme to become a more skilled Peer Educator.

From liking the artwork done on his bike, the young artist is now set on having his own staff to encourage other youths to become independent.

“This venture has given me a feeling of independence and I would like to encourage other youths to do the same. My success was not obtained by sudden flight but with hard work and dedication. By God’s grace and with the Holy Spirit’s guidance, I was successful.”

In a charge to youths, he went on to say that they should “fix [their] focus on the Saviour and success, then [they] will achieve anything; whatever your hands find to do, be sure to do it at your best.”

“My fellow peers, let go, let God and move forward.”