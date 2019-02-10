GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson 2017-2018 U15 National Playoffs BFA Rivers View storm into finals with wins over Dartmouth, Atkionson Brothers

By Franklin Wilson in Essequibo



Bartica Football Association’s (BFA) Rivers View FC stormed into the finals of the GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson 2017/2018 National Playoffs yesterday afternoon at the Anna Regina Community Center Ground, emerging as the best team from Cluster 3.

The Bartica boys recorded and exciting 5-4 sudden death penalty shootout win over home team Dartmouth Dominators in the days final match to seal their place in Saturday’s final playoffs where they will collide with Santos FC, winner of Cluster 1, Eagles FC of West Demerara, which won Cluster 2 and Tabatinga of the Rupununi FA.

The vociferous home fans tried their best to rally around their boys but it was the Bartica outfit which prevailed, urged on by its Deputy Mayor Ms. Aretha Embleton and Bartica FA President Alden Martslowe, among others.

The duel ended 0-0 after an entertaining 70 minutes of exchanges which saw the respective coaches ringing the changes in their bids to get a win. After regulation time failed to separate the two teams, kicks from the penalty mark was the next option and after the first five kicks, it was still an even game with both Rivers View and Dartmouth missing one shot apiece.

Sudden death kicks were then taken and both sides missed their first, Dartmouth then missed their second shot after which it was Rivers View turn to kick and they entrusted that responsibility to goalkeeper Dellon Jones who blasted his shot past Kerry Bidder to seal the win and a place in Saturday’s final.

Earlier, Rising Stars through goals from Ian Gomes in the 9thminute and Shawn Williams 68thdefeated Atkinson Brothers of Moruca 2-1; Trauis Smith netted for Atkinson Brothers in the 45thminute.

And the day’s opening match saw Atkinson Brothers turning back the challenge of home team Dartmouth Dominators when they posted a 2-1 win, thanks to goals from Travis Smith in the 10thminute and Ray Benjamin in the 64th.

Dartmouth’s consolation goal came off the boot of Javin Boston in the 37thminute.