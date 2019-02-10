Corentyne mom takes it to another level with coconut products

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, said he was blown away by the inspiring story of a local manufacturer, Hafeeza Smith, whom he visited at her Corentyne home on Friday as part of a fact-finding mission to the region.

Minister Jordan sat down with Smith, the innovator and owner of King Chezomi Manufacturing Enterprise, to listen to her heroic story of how, despite minimal resources, she has built a business around a unique blend of organic coconut products.

Her line includes extra virgin coconut oil, macerated carrot oil, coconut flour and coconut snacks.

Smith, a mother of five and a budding entrepreneur, was featured by the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister Jordan had reached out to the DPI after reading the inspiring story about the enterprising businesswoman, who in her effort to escape poverty had courageously started her own small venture. He expressed the desire to meet with the 35-year-old and witness first-hand her operations.

“I am blown away by everything that I have seen and quite frankly I am happy to see what she has been doing. It gives credence to the old adage you teach a person to fish and you feed them a lifetime,” Minister Jordan remarked

The visibly impressed Finance Minister pledged his assistance through the Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) programme and asked that Smith present a proposal so that they can get the ball rolling immediately.

“I believe she is on to a pretty good thing and so I am happy that I am here today and will be offering some support from the government supported SLED programme. This is exactly the reason why we created such an initiative.

“This programme gives grants because we recognise there are lots of people who would like to start their own business, be their own boss and earn their own money and this is a living example of such a person,” Minister Jordan said.

He added that with the SLED programme, Smith would be able to receive further training and capacity building to help her move to the next level.

“She is still at humble beginnings and we would like to put her in touch with people who are knowledgeable in project analysis so that she can put this in first and expand it and we offer some financial support/assistance so that she can achieve her ultimate objective of owning her own business and permanently create employment.”

The Finance Minister noted that Smith’s story is a testimony to not only removing oneself from poverty into riches but sustainability as well.

“Here is someone who did the research and made use of the government programmes that are available at GSA [Guyana School of Agriculture] and other institutions. She put what she learnt into practice in her humble home and is able to create a known product, coconut oil, and a relatively unknown product, carrot oil, which I am seeing for the first time. And based on the uses and far reaches; this product has been able to reach persons in the diaspora who can’t seem to get enough.”

Smith applauded the minister for the visit. She said she was moved that despite all that is happening in the country he took the time to visit her and support her and her family’s dream.

“I thank the government for taking an interest in people like us, you recognise our hard work and challenges and you have set things in place for us. You have offered us things that we cannot attain ourselves and you came yourself to bring the help, that is so remarkable and very appreciated!”

Smith, a diabetic, was always health conscious, and after encountering difficulties finding affordable health products, she decided to begin experimenting with extra virgin coconut oil, in 2015.

She eventually perfected the formula in 2017 and began producing it on a small scale for herself as well as a few friends and family. Her efforts earned rave reviews especially from friends in the diaspora.

She then decided to heed President Granger’s call to become an entrepreneur and began selling her oil to neighbours who helped to spread the word. Soon the demand for her product grew. Making use of the training made available by the GSA and other government agencies she established her own company, King Chezomi Manufacturing Enterprise. Smith has since been working to add to her line of organic products.

When she spoke to DPI in December 2018, Smith, who was facing increased demand and more massive workload, expressed the desire to expand but was unable to do so due to high capital investment.

However, now that she has caught the attention of the Minister of Finance, she is overwhelmed to know that her dream of having her products line the shelves of local supermarkets may soon become a reality.