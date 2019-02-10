Boy, 11, loses sight in one eye; family appeals for help

At just 11 years old, Jason Persaud of Lot 22 Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice has lost sight in his right eye.

This happened when a child picked up a four inch nail and hurled it at him, hitting him directly in the right eye.

It was on Sunday, October 7th, 2018 when little Jason went to Sunday School.

.With his eye still bleeding, he was rushed home to his parents. His dad Michael Persaud, took him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital but was told that no doctor was available.

“They said the doctor not there as yet, so they called the doctor and Jason was treated over the phone. They bandaged his eye and gave a prescription to get some eye drops and told us to bring him back Monday (8th October)”, the father said.

He explained that when they returned, the doctor told him that “the machine not working” and he was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

There he underwent surgery.

Sadly, the physicians were unable to save Jason’s sight.

This has affected the 11-year-old tremendously since he was forced to leave school, “he is not walking in line and he is bumping into stuff and hitting his foot when he walks so we don’t want to risk sending him to school and he end up and fall down the steps while walking and stuff. Jason doesn’t hear well now too since the incident, he is not focusing and he is in common entrance class”, the father said.

“Hope”

Michael Persaud said they received some financial assistance from the church. And while the father of the child who caused the mishap promised to help them financially, the man has only given them $20,000.

Persons who are willing to assist the family can make contact with them on numbers 326-1114 or

659-1345.