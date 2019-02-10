Anna Catherina man stabbed to death by neighbour’s son

Latest update February 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
An Anna Catherina man is dead after a drinking session ended badly.
His neighbour’s son is said to be in police custody for the crime.
The dead man’s name was given as “Shiman”, 62, of 6B Boorie Street, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara.
Neighbours and others reported that he was stabbed once in his chest with a pair of scissors.
His body was found by police in a hammock under the home.
The incident was said to have occurred around 17.00 hrs.
It was reported that a drinking buddy’s son, who is said to be his neighbour, stabbed him after an argument.
It was reported that the man returned from Venezuela with his 17-year-old son a year ago.
The drinking sessions have been going on since then.
The body was later removed from the scene as police detained the neighbour’s son.
