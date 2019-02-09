Regal Stationery softball on tomorrow

Latest update February 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Regal Stationery and Computer Centre tournament will continue tomorrow with several matches.
In the over 40 division, Regal Masters will play Success Masters at 10:00hrs and Wellman Masters will take on HS Masters at 13:00hrs at GNIC SC. At Malteenoes SC, President’s XI Masters will face Fisherman Masters on pitch two at 10:00hrs.
In the Open category, Regal All stars will play Grill Masters All stars on pitch one at 10:00hrs and Speedboat will battle Grill Masters All stars on pitch two at 13:00hrs.
Feb 09, 2019Just over a week remains before the second annual Patrick Forde Memorial boxing tournament punches off at the National Gymnasium on February 17th and Guyana who will be defending the overall...
Feb 09, 2019
Feb 09, 2019
Feb 09, 2019
Feb 09, 2019
Feb 09, 2019
I believe the Court of Appeal will uphold the Chief Justice’s ruling. To argue against her decisions is not going to be... more
Forty years ago, Guyana was in the doldrums. People had to line up, first for bread, then for food, and then for basic commodities. Forty... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Heads of Government of the independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]