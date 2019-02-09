Regal Stationery softball on tomorrow

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Regal Stationery and Computer Centre tournament will continue tomorrow with several matches.

In the over 40 division, Regal Masters will play Success Masters at 10:00hrs and Wellman Masters will take on HS Masters at 13:00hrs at GNIC SC. At Malteenoes SC, President’s XI Masters will face Fisherman Masters on pitch two at 10:00hrs.

In the Open category, Regal All stars will play Grill Masters All stars on pitch one at 10:00hrs and Speedboat will battle Grill Masters All stars on pitch two at 13:00hrs.