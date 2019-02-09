Ramkarran’s century spurs Zeelugt to huge win

Khandiya Ramkarran struck a fine century as Zeelugt defeated Players SC by 211 runs when the Zeelugt Sports Club T20 tournament commenced recently.

Ramkarran led with 168 as host Zeelugt managed 326-2, batting first. He got valuable support from Nateram Dass who made 70, Keon Roberts 47 and Tameshwar Dass 19.

Players SC were limited to 115-8 in reply. A. Bhairo and Abas Alli made 28 and 20 respectively as A. Dass, R. Dass and Roberts picked up two wickets

each.

The competition continues tomorrow.