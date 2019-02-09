Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Suriname, St. Lucia and T&T confirm fighters

Latest update February 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Just over a week remains before the second annual Patrick Forde Memorial boxing tournament punches off at the National Gymnasium on February 17th and Guyana who will be defending the overall title, will know who they will be up against since a press release from the organisers, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), have indicated that each of the three visiting nations have released their fighters’ list.
The initial tournament saw the participation of three nations in Guyana, St. Lucia and Suriname. However, this tournament will see the twin-island republic of T&T making their first appearance to create a four-way battle for top honours.
T&T has a six-member team consisting of four boxers inclusive of one youth, one junior and two elites, namely, Blessings Waldport (Youth), Nyrell Hosein (57kgs –Junior), Aaron Prince (75kgs- Elite) and Justin Parris (56kgs Elite).
Representing St. Lucia will be current Caribbean Championship middleweight Silver medalist, Arthur Langelier. Langelier will have a rematch with his nemesis, Desmond Amsterdam of Guyana who had defeated him for the Caribbean Championship Gold medal last year.
Meanwhile, Suriname will feature four fighters in Biondi Pikientio (69-kg), Fitzgerald King (64 kg), Kelvin Wielson (110 kg) and Tony Lin (63kg).
Fifteen fights are carded for the anticipated slugfest which punches off at 19:00hrs sharp on the night and according to head of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, the timing of the event is opportune for overseas based Guyanese boxing fans, who will be in the country for Mashramani, to be able to come out and witness the local stars. The costs for tickets are $2000 ringside and $1000 in the stands.
