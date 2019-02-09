Man collects $2M by impersonating Health Minister …Son in jail for pretending to be First Lady

A man, who the court heard is serving a jail term at the New Amsterdam Prison for impersonating First Lady Sandra Granger, has once again been implicated in a similar offence.

This time, he allegedly ordered his father to obtain $2.1M worth of credit, by falsely pretending to be Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

However, the man’s father alone was charged for the offence after he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Azad Ali, 57, a labourer, of Albouystown, denied the charge which stated that, between October 5, 2018 and October 10, 2018, at Georgetown, he conspired with his son, Mohamed Ali and other persons unknown and obtained from Julius Belgrave, $2.1M worth in phone credit, by falsely pretending same was for Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh stated that the defendant was being investigated since last October, as there was information that he was calling individuals, by pretending to be ministers and high-ranking officials, and obtaining large sums of monies on their behalves.

The court heard that the defendant’s son, Mohamed Ali, was previously charged for a similar offence, and that the two of them conspired to commit such type of offences.

The man’s lawyer, Dexter Todd in a bail application for his client told the court that his client has never been charged before. He added that the police keep changing the name of the person on the charge, citing that it was first in the name of Former President Bharrat Jagdeo, then First Lady Sandra Granger, and now, Volda Lawrence. He said he was unclear as to why the names were changed on the charge.

While Prosecutor Singh had no objections to bail being granted to the defendant, he asked that conditions be attached.

The Magistrate, after listening to both sides, released Ali on $100,000 bail. The father of five was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 16.

Mohamed Ali was sentenced to eight years imprisonment in 2015 after being found guilty of fleecing several unsuspecting females, including an elderly women and two school girls, of hundreds of thousands dollars’ worth in jewellery and electronic gadgets.

He was slapped with three counts of simple larceny and two counts of fraudulent conversion charges.

Two years later, while incarcerated, Ali defrauded three persons by impersonating First Lady, Sandra Granger, by falsely pretending that he was in a position to grant them scholarships.

He was sentenced to six months on each of the three charges, after changing his ‘not guilty’ plea to ‘guilty’ during the trial.