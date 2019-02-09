Kitty man charged with execution-style killing of security guard – Co-accused still hospitalised

One of the two men charged with the execution-style killing of taxi driver Kelvin Walters, appeared in court for the murder charge to be read to him.

Nursing a broken left leg, 28-year-old Roderick Thomas, of 68 William Street, Kitty, arrived at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts shortly after 09:00 hrs in a police van and had to be assisted to the lock-ups.

Shortly after his arrival, two police officers had to fetch him up the staircase to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan’s courtroom.

While there, the injured man was placed to sit on a chair while an officer had to place his left leg on another chair for support.

The man, who appeared to be in pain, was heard asking for pain medication and an extra pillow to support his broken leg.

Soon after, the Magistrate exited her chambers and read the murder charge to him.

The charge against Thomas stated that he, along with Devon Allen, on January 22 at Eccles, Public Road, East Bank Demerara, murdered Kelvin Walters.

Thomas, who the court heard is a private security, was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers in addressing the court stated that the number one accused, Devon Allen is still hospitalised after suffering a broken left leg at the crime scene.

He added that Allen who is under security guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital is expected to be released soon and will appear in court next week for the murder charge to be read to him.

However, Attorney-at-law James Bond in addressing the court on Thomas’ behalf, told the court his client was at a private institution nursing a broken left leg after he was involved in a mining accident.

The lawyer added that his client was only released from hospital last Thursday after undergoing multiple surgeries on his leg, which requires daily care.

The lawyer went on to tell the court that the only evidence the police have against his client is an officer claiming to see him limping across the Eccles Public Road, moments after the shooting.

The lawyer asked the court to remand his client to a hospital and not the prison. He cited that there is a risk of his client being infected since the prison population is overpopulated.

The Chief Magistrate after listening to both sides remanded the father of two to prison until February 15 for report on the completion of the file and condition of the number one accused. According to reports, investigators believe that both men who are nursing broken left legs were injured when Walters rammed his car into their motorcycle just as they shot him.

Walters was gunned down at around 19:30 hrs on the day in question, while driving south along the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Police said that he was in the vicinity of Two Brothers Service Station when two men on a motorcycle turned in front of his vehicle.

The pillion rider then whipped out a handgun and shot Walters in his face. Although wounded, Walters struck down the suspects who fled the scene on foot, leaving their motorcycle and .9mm Taurus pistol, with 14 rounds, at the scene.

Walters was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The injuries the men sustained were said to be consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident. CCTV footage reportedly showed an individual hopping north along the East Bank Demerara Public Road.