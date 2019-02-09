Latest update February 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Government and Hockey board sign MoU for modern sporting facility

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, yesterday, signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Guyana Hockey Board, which will pave the way for the construction of a state-of-the-art sporting facility behind Durban Park.
The Government of Guyana has given the entity a lease for the duration of 25 years and has mandated that the facility be opened for public use.

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon and President of the Guyana Hockey Board, Mr. Philip Fernandes sign the MoU for the construction of a state of the art Hockey facility as Director of Sport, Mr. Christopher Jones looks on.

Minister Harmon said that the signing is a defining moment, and the beginning of a turning point, in the availability of high-quality sporting infrastructure for Guyana’s young sportsmen and women, particularly those in and around Georgetown.
After the signing Guyana Hockey Board President, Mr. Philip Fernandes said that the entity has been trying for years to acquire a home for the sport in the city.
“This is an important moment for us and we are very appreciative of the Government recognising this as a need and making it a priority. We see this as a very important step in taking Guyana forward in the sport. The other countries in the Region have artificial surfaces for players to practice; however, we have to play on grass and so this presents us with the opportunity to put full, artificial grass in our facility to enable our young people not only to train in conditions in which they need to compete, but to also invite overseas teams to come and play here,” he said.

A drawing of the plan for the two facilities.

Mr. Fernandes said too that the facility will ensure that the game is more accessible to more young people, especially those from unprivileged communities, and will foster more training programmes.
Minister Harmon agreed, noting that he desires to see more Guyanese becoming involved in the game, which, he said, could be popularised and diversified.
“You have the Government’s support to promote the sport. Despite our limitations, we have done well in this sport in Guyana and further afield. So this is an important day and I hope when we look back a few years from now, we can be proud of ourselves,” Minister Harmon said.

