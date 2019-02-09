GFF mourns the loss of EBFA Exco. Member, Clive Matthews

Latest update February 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
The President, executive and members of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has extended sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Executive Member, Clive Matthews.
Matthews was called to higher service last week Wednesday following a brief period of illness. GFF boss Wayne Forde said he was surprised to hear of Mathews’ passing noting that he was a tower of strength at the Grove Hi Tech Club and also in his duties at the association level.
“I met Clive on a few occasions and was always impressed with his tremendous level of commitment to the sport. He was one of the persons who invested heavily from his own coffers to keep the club going in Grove over the years. He loved the sport and served well over the years.”
Forde alluded to the fact that Matthews’ unflinching and dedicated service at the administrative level was commendable and would love to see more administrators who are really dedicated especially when it comes to mobilizing and encouraging youths, like Matthews did.
“To his sorrowing children, relatives and friends, the GFF, on behalf of the entire football fraternity, extends heartfelt sympathy and pray that God will strengthen them all at this most difficult time.”
The GFF and the EBFA would be jointly hosting a wake at the Grove Ground on Monday evening. The late Clive Matthews is expected to be buried on Wednesday following a home going service at the AME Zion Church, Grove, EBD.
Feb 09, 2019Just over a week remains before the second annual Patrick Forde Memorial boxing tournament punches off at the National Gymnasium on February 17th and Guyana who will be defending the overall...
Feb 09, 2019
Feb 09, 2019
Feb 09, 2019
Feb 09, 2019
Feb 09, 2019
I believe the Court of Appeal will uphold the Chief Justice’s ruling. To argue against her decisions is not going to be... more
Forty years ago, Guyana was in the doldrums. People had to line up, first for bread, then for food, and then for basic commodities. Forty... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Heads of Government of the independent member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]