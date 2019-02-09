GFF mourns the loss of EBFA Exco. Member, Clive Matthews

The President, executive and members of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has extended sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Executive Member, Clive Matthews.

Matthews was called to higher service last week Wednesday following a brief period of illness. GFF boss Wayne Forde said he was surprised to hear of Mathews’ passing noting that he was a tower of strength at the Grove Hi Tech Club and also in his duties at the association level.

“I met Clive on a few occasions and was always impressed with his tremendous level of commitment to the sport. He was one of the persons who invested heavily from his own coffers to keep the club going in Grove over the years. He loved the sport and served well over the years.”

Forde alluded to the fact that Matthews’ unflinching and dedicated service at the administrative level was commendable and would love to see more administrators who are really dedicated especially when it comes to mobilizing and encouraging youths, like Matthews did.

“To his sorrowing children, relatives and friends, the GFF, on behalf of the entire football fraternity, extends heartfelt sympathy and pray that God will strengthen them all at this most difficult time.”

The GFF and the EBFA would be jointly hosting a wake at the Grove Ground on Monday evening. The late Clive Matthews is expected to be buried on Wednesday following a home going service at the AME Zion Church, Grove, EBD.