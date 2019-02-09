Gajnabi, Mangru shine as Select U19 upset Demerara; bowlers propel Berbice to 8-wkt win

By Zaheer Mohamed

Skipper Shabika Gajnabi and Mandy Magru turned in outstanding all-round performances to guide the Select U19 to a five-wicket victory over Demerara, while Berbice defeated Essequibo by eight wickets when the Guyana Cricket Board senior female inter county T20 tournament continued yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.

The Select U19 team decision to bowl paid dividends as Mangru uprooted the stumps of Keisha Fraser (09) and had Temica Wilson (00) caught to restrict Demerara to 19-2. Opener Lashana Toussaint and Akaze Thompson rotated the strike well as they added 27 for the third wicket, but their resistance was short-lived as Toussaint was removed by Navina Ramnauth (1-21) for 15, while Thompson was bowled by the steady Mangru for a top score of 21 which included a solitary boundary. Kaysia Schultz struck two fours, but she was run out for 15 before Gajnabi disturbed the stumps of Heema Singh (07) and had Abigail Scott (00) caught as the Select U19 kept the pressure on their opponents who mustered 104-8 when their overs expired. Mangru claimed 3-14 and Gajnabi 2-17.

Openers Africa Gentle and Mangru added 35 to put their team on course before Gentle who got her innings off with two fours was stumped off Schultz for 10. However, Mangru and Gajnabi frustrated Demerara as they put on 40 for the second wicket with sensible batting. Like Gentle, both Mangru and Gajnabi got their innings going with boundaries, with Mangru being the more aggressive of the two, picking up a few more boundaries before she was caught off Schultz for 35 which included five fours.

Following her dismissal, the select U19 suffered a mini collapse, losing the wickets of Cherry Ann Fraser (00), Casey Charles (00), both falling to Joan Vansertima, and Sarah Amin (04) stumped off Haseena Mohamed (1-18) to be at 89-5. However, any hopes of a Demerara victory quickly faded as the level-headed Gajnabi continued to gather runs without any hiccups and along with Omadevi Matadin (06*), who struck boundary to seal victory, saw the U19 side to 106-5 in 18.4 overs. Vansertima had 2-18 and Schultz 2-25. Gajnabi was voted player of the match.

Earlier, Berbice, led by consistent bowling from Ashmini Munisar, Tremayne Smartt and Sheneta Grimmond registered a handsome win over Essequibo. Batting first, Essequibo lost openers Avina Adrian (01) and Onica Stoby (00) to pacers Subrina Munroe and Erva Giddings respectively to be reduced to 6-2. Munisar then removed Estell Lewis (02), while Annalesia D’Aguiar (05) was bowled Grimmond and Wavey King (08) was sent packing in similar fashion by Smartt as Essequibo lost three wickets with the score on 12. They never recovered and were sent packing for 38 in 16.4 overs.

Munisar, who was named player-of-the-match, claimed 3-18, while Smartt took 2-2 and Grimmond 2-9.

Opener Grimmond struck two fours before she was run out for 17, while Kimmone Thomas (02) was removed by Lewis (1-2) before Melanie Henry (06*) and Giddings (02*) saw Berbice home in 5.2 overs as they finished on 41-2.

The competition concludes tomorrow at Bourda.