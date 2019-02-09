Female student detained over UG bomb threats

A female student of the University of Guyana has been arrested and is being investigated in relation to two bomb threats at the institution this week.

The incident has caused UG to close its doors this week, pending the introduction of enhanced security.

According to officials, the student has been identified as Diane Jaffarally, 27.

She was initially incorrectly identified as the daughter of Faizal Jaffarally, the Region 5 Campaign Manager for the People’s Progressive Party and former parliamentarian.

According to an upset Jaffarally, Diane is his niece, not his daughter.

He disclosed that she was picked up at UG on Thursday and kept overnight in police custody.

Police are saying that her phone was used to make the call.

“The report of the state-owned media says, incorrectly, it is my daughter. It is meant to embarrass me and my children who both live overseas.”

The woman is said to be an employee at a prominent city advertising company.

According to Latchmie Rahamat, attorney-at-law for the woman, her client has denied the allegations put to her, that she had made any of the bomb threat calls.

Rahamat said that she was working to get her client on bail.

There is also a determination to be made what the offence really was.

“She has completely denied the calls…denied the allegation…”

Police can hold a suspect for 72 hours and seek additional time, if they feel the need.

Family members took to social media to claim that woman’s phone was hacked.

The police said Thursday that while initial security checks at UG found nothing harmless, it appears the threats were carried out by individuals who seem bent on disrupting the peace.

Bomb threats were made against the tertiary institution on two consecutive days this week, which forced the institution to announce on Thursday that it was postponing its operations until Monday.

UG said that the closure of the campus will enable the Administration, staff and student leaders to review the situation and enhance preventive and responsive measures for such threats.

It is believed that the bomb threat situation is linked to similar threats made at a few city secondary schools, including the privately-operated School of the Nations, whose Director was recently shot multiple times by an assailant said to be a former student.

In a statement on Thursday, the Guyana Police Force said, “Our investigations have revealed so far that students either by themselves or with other persons decided to be mischievous, and endeavoured to disrupt the existing peace and calm in society and specifically in the education sector.”

The Crime Chief and a team of officers on Wednesday evening met with UG Vice Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith, as well as other senior functionaries including the Public Relations Officer, Ms. Paulette Paul, where the prevailing situation was assessed.

Late last evening, Faizal Jaffarally, issued a statement about his niece in custody:

Diane Jaffarally is my niece and I love her very much. I have spoken to her concerning the incident at the University of Guyana where it was alleged that she had made calls to that institution threatening to bomb it.

She has vehemently denied all the allegations made against her and I have every reason to believe her. The Police is [are] presently conducting an investigation and if the investigation proves otherwise then the law should take it [its] course.

I am a proud member of the People’s Progressive Party and our Party never condoned or encouraged those type of actions.

I see no reason why the Government mouthpiece (Chronicle and NCN) should politicized this matter and drag my name into it.

I am now consulting with my lawyers for legal advice……

Meanwhile, the young lady’s family in a separate statement, issued through the lawyer, had this to say:

“We, the family and friends of the young woman accused by the Guyana Police Force of involvement in the threats against the University of Guyana Turkeyen Campus, wish to address the public in relation to the circulating news items that announced her alleged involvement and other personal details.

Firstly, we wish to categorically deny the allegations levelled against her and will strive to undertake every possible means to ensure that her name is cleared of these claims. The matter is under investigation and, despite being in police custody for more than 24 hours, she has not been formally charged, a strong indication that there is no solid case against her. She has denied the allegations and we believe that these accusations against her are completely out of character.

Secondly, while we understand the national importance of this matter and respect the Police Force’s need to solve this crime, we believe that she is being used as a scapegoat as pressure mounts against the GPF. Furthermore, the leaking of her name and incorrectly stated family connection hints at a deeper, ulterior motivation; typically, in a matter that is under investigation, the “suspect’s” identity is not revealed until it has reached the level of the court. In this case, she has been publicly lambasted and adjudged guilty before a charge has even been instituted.

We therefore urge members of the public to not be hasty to call for her head on a block without evidence. As a society, we are too quick to latch on to the first bit of information presented to us, especially in salacious and high profile matters such as this one. However, we must remember that there is a process and that process must be respected. This is a young woman with her life ahead of her; she is a hard worker, a promising UG student, and a kind person.

We hope that the truth will be out soon.”