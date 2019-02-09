Family tradition can land you in jail

When children do something dat dem parent do, people does seh how dem tek after dem fadda or dem mudda. Long time, if a man was a carpenter then he son woulda be a carpenter; if de man was a plumber then he son was a plumber.

Similarly, if a woman does sew, then she daughters would also sew because dem got to help dem mudda finish some of de clothes she tek in.

Imagine Jagdeo lef a legacy dat people don’t want to remember. From de time dem boys seh de word corruption people use to see Jagdeo. People learn to tek odda people thing, even if dem had to dig it up. People use to break and enter to thief furniture and stove and things like dat. Some people even thief a whole house.

Suh when thiefing run in a family, people does seh is de curse of Jagdeo fall pon de family. A man get eight years in jail and while he deh in jail, he collect two million dollars because he convince people he was de first lady.

He get some more jail time to add to what he get. De next thing dem boys hear is dat he fadda get jail fuh impersonating Volda Lawrence. Dem boys want to know if people don’t know a man voice from a woman own. De son hustle two million dollars; de fadda collect three million by pretending to be Volda.

Of course, in court he tell de magistrate how he son set up de thing and all he had to do was collect. Which jail man can send anybody to collect money from people fuh wuk he do while he in jail?

Now de grandfather start to impersonate somebody. Dis either got to be a family sick or a family profession dat dem learn from Jagdeo. Things like dis don’t happen overnight.

Dem boys already talk bout de TV reporter who blackmailing people and collecting money. De whole story gon buss out by tomorrow. And dis TV reporter learn he trade when Jagdeo was president.

Talk half and y’all betta don’t follow Jagdeo…