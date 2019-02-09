CWI Regional First-Class Cricket Tournament Despite fifties from Johnson & Singh Scorpions hold slim advantage going into 3rd day

By Sean Devers

Jamaica Scorpions held the slim advantage when the second day of their sixth round, CWI Regional First-Class Cricket match against four-times defending Champions Guyana

Jaguars ended at Providence yesterday.

In bright sunshine, Scorpions resumed on 320-8 and added 38 runs in 30 minutes before they were bowled out for 358 with Jerome Taylor who smashed a couple of boundaries remaining unbeaten on eight.

Dennis Bulli (33) added three to his overnight score before he was removed by Veerasammy Permaul at 339-9, while Derval Green, 59 overnight, continued to go after the bowling before was taken at slip off Romario Shepherd for 86 from 80 balls, 118 minutes with seven fours and four sixes.

Sherfane Rutherford (3-52), Permaul (3-73), Gudakesh Motie (2-70) and Shepherd (2-63) were the wicket takers for the Jaguars who ended a closely fought day on 203-5, still trailing by 155 runs.

A hard fought 58 from 184 balls, 227 minutes with seven fours and a six from 31-year-old Skipper Leon Johnson, who shared in a 101-run fourth wicket stand with 30-year-old Vishal Singh who reached the ropes eight times and batted 206 minutes and 184 balls in his 61.

But only Rutherford, who smashed five fours in an attacking 42-ball 31, of the others who batted, passed 25 as the openers once again failed to provide their team with a firm foundation. Chris Barnwell is unbeaten on 22, while Reifer is on five.

When Jaguars began their reply Chanderpaul Hemraj (4) was bowled by Green at 20-1 as he missed a drive at one that nipped back.

Chanderpaul (10) was induced into playing at a ball that left him off the seam from Taylor for him to edge it to the Keeper without addition to the score to bring the aggressive Rutherford to the crease at number three as the support staff decided to change the order from their two previous losses.

The ploy worked as Rutherford struck off spinner Kenroy Williams for a couple of boundaries in the same over to bring up the 50 in the 16th over and by Lunch the hosts were 52-2.

The Jaguars controlled the second session in which they scored 85 runs and lost the wicket of Rutherford whose positive approach allowed the out-of-form Johnson the luxury of not having to take any undue risk in the early period of his innings when he was beaten a few times by the experienced Taylor on a good track for batting.

When Rutherford edged Rovman Powell to second slip in the first over after Lunch after hitting him for a couple of boundaries, the score was 62-3 and his demise brought the diminutive Singh to join his Captain.

Watched by a small gathering which included students from Anna Regina Secondary School from Essequibo, on a trip to sporting venues in Demerara, Johnson began cautiously and edged Green to the third man boundary in the 10th over before Singh, one of seven left-handers in the Jaguar’s team, stroked Powell for four to take the score into the 70s.

Johnson took few risks as his confidence increased the longer he batted and consecutive boundaries off Williams suggested Guyana’s most successful First-Class Captain was slowly returning to form.

Singh pulled Bulli for successive fours to post the 50 stand, while Johnson ended the second session with a majestic cover driven boundary when Williams bowled full and wide.

At Tea the Jaguars were staging ‘operation rebuild’ at 137-3 with Johnson on 46 and Singh on 34.

After the break Johnson executed a glorious square drive off Taylor to register his 35th fifty at this level and second this season from 151 balls, 187 minutes with seven fours and a pulled six off Williams.

But when on 58 and well set for his 6th First-Class ton and first in any format since his 50-over 101 against this same side in Barbados last year October, Johnson missed a pull at a long hop which kept low from Jermaine Blackwood’s first ball to leave his team on 163-4.

The Scorpions were clawing their back when Singh, after posting his 15th half century at this level and third for the season from 142 balls, 177 minutes with seven fours, was taken at slip off left-arm wrist spinner Bulli for 61 at 187-5.

With half of their team gone, the Jaguars’ are hoping for another meaningful partnership as Raymon Reifer joined Barnwell, who survived 22 minutes to the end of the day, to set up an intriguing third day today when the action is scheduled to commence at 10:00hrs.

Scores: At Guyana National Stadium: Jaguars trail by 155 runs with five first innings wickets intact.

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 358 (Derval Green 86, Brandon King 51, Jermaine Blackwood 44, Dennis Bulli 33, Kenroy Williams 33; Sherfane Rutherford 3-52, Veerasammy Permaul 3-76).

GUYANA JAGUARS 203 for five (Vishaul Singh 61, Leon Johnson 58).