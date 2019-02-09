Chinese trio gets two months for illegal entry – allegedly fled murder charge abroad

The law seems to have caught up with three Chinese nationals who entered Guyana illegally, after they allegedly ran away from a murder charge.

Yu Ting Lin, Yixiong Zheng, and Dagui Wang appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where, through an interpreter, the illegal entry charge was read out to them.

It was alleged that between December 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018 at Lethem, the men entered Guyana by crossing a land frontier and did not present themselves to the nearest immigration officer.

The defendants all pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to them.

Lin informed the court that he is 44 years old and is a seafood retailer. Zheng told the court that he is 45 years old and does fishing for a living. Wang said that he is 46 years old and a construction worker.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield related the facts of the charge, which stated that on February 5, 2019, the defendants were intercepted by police at Port Lethem, where they were asked to present their travel documents.

Upon inspecting the said travel documents, it was observed that none of them had presented themselves to any immigration officer within the shores of Guyana, either before or after arriving.

Statements were obtained from the defendants through an interpreter and they all admitted that they entered Guyana via bus, and did not present themselves or passports to any immigration officer.

The prosecutor further mentioned that contact was made with law enforcers from China and Brazil and information revealed that the men are wanted in both countries for the criminal offence of murder. Further investigation was carried out, and as a result, the defendants were charged with the offence that they are before the court for.

When asked if they had anything to say before sentence was passed, the men stated that the murder allegations against them are false, as it was made up by members of a Mafia gang, and they wished to be extradited back to their homeland for a fair trial for the allegation.

Moreover, the police prosecutor mentioned that he has no knowledge as to what will be done as it relates to the murder allegation. However, the police force is in acceptance for the defendants to be deported back to their country of origin.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan then sentenced the men to two months in prison for the offence of illegal entry and they are to be escorted to the nearest port of exit at the conclusion of their sentence.