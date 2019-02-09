Brazilian shot dead at Cuyuni mining camp

Latest update February 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police are questioning a Bartica dredge owner about the shooting death of a Brazilian worker.The incident occurred at a mining camp at Cuyuni.Kaieteur News understands that the dredge owner has alleged that the Brazilian had attacked him with a cutlass.An official said that ranks have travelled to the area and are likely to provide further information today.
