Brazilian shot dead at Cuyuni mining camp

Police are questioning a Bartica dredge owner about the shooting death of a Brazilian worker.The incident occurred at a mining camp at Cuyuni.Kaieteur News understands that the dredge owner has alleged that the Brazilian had attacked him with a cutlass.An official said that ranks have travelled to the area and are likely to provide further information today.

 

 

  Exxon controls all the cards

    Forty years ago, Guyana was in the doldrums. People had to line up, first for bread, then for food, and then for basic commodities.

