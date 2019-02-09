Bodies from Essequibo River mishap found

Latest update February 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Boat operators yesterday recovered the bodies of 50-year-old farmer Ravi Chutie and 56-year-old Ozard Russell, who drowned on Tuesday following an accident in the Essequibo River.
The badly disfigured remains were found between 07:00h and 10.30h yesterday.
The two reportedly drowned after Chutie fell from a boat and Russell attempted to save him.
Both men were said to have been imbibing heavily prior to the accident.
Kaieteur News was informed by residents that prior to leaving for their home village, both men were drinking at Hubu Koker.
Janet Robinson, the wife of Ravi Chutie, was the lone survivor and sole witness to the incident.
She has told investigators that although the water was rough, her husband was sitting with one of his feet hanging over the edge of the boat. She said that he overbalanced and fell.
The woman said that Russell, who was manning the vessel, stopped the boat and jumped overboard to rescue his friend. However, both men were overpowered by the waves.
Janet said that Chutie first went down and Russell was trying to swim back to the boat while shouting for help, when a huge wave covered him.
Relatives of the victims were at the Ezekiel Funeral Home late yesterday to identify the bodies.
This publication was told that the three persons were not wearing life jackets at the time of the tragedy.
