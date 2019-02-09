BCB/Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Balls Tournament Several Teams advance to next round – Blairmont disqualified

Play in the first ever Perry Gossai Memorial Second Division 100 Balls Tournament has commenced. The Tournament is being organised by the Berbice Cricket Board with sponsorship from Attorney-at-Law Arun Gossai and the Gossai family in memory of popular West Berbice Attorney Perry Gossai. The Tournament is being contested by eleven teams with three advancing to the third round where they would play each other in a Round Robin basis. The two top teams from the third round would then clash in the grand finals.

In the first round, Bush Lot United defeated Paradise Cricket Club, Cotton Tee got past Shieldstown and Bush Lot Rising Star defeated Achievers. Blairmont Community Centre were thrown out of the Tournament after the Competitions Committee of the Berbice Cricket Board found them guilty of playing two first division players in their match versus No. 5. Hopetown and they would also be banned from BCB Tournament in 2019 after they gave a walkover to D’Edward Sports Club in their o

pening match. Results in matches played:

1) D’Edward Cricket Club defeated Bath Sports Club by five wickets in the second round to advance to the final three.

Bath Sports Club 117 all out in 16.4 Overs. Andrew Dennis 33, C. Anandram 20, K. Armogan 14. Keith Fraser 2 for 20, K. Moore 4 for 28.

D’Edward Cricket Club 118 for 5 in 15.2 Overs. A. Khan 23, Heralall Bridgelall 25 and J. Heeralall 38. C. Anandram 3 for 26.

2) Bush Lot Rising Star defeated Achievers Cricket Club by 6 wickets.

Achievers Cricket Club 87 for 6 in 16.4 Overs. Shamal Angel 24, Collis Noble 18, Kris Ramnarine 4 for 18.

Bush Lot Rising Star 88 for 4 in 11 Overs. Kris Ramnarine 18, Mark Burrowes 16, Rolston Lindo 22. Gerald Moonsammy 2 for 12.

3) Bush Lot United defeated Paradise Cricket Club by 53 runs.

Bush Lot United 169 for 7 in 16.4 Overs. A. Matabeek 100 (8×4,5×6), T. Miller 4 for 21, O. Bharrat 2 for 15.

Paradise Cricket Club 116 all out in 13.4 Overs. D. Phillips 36, T. Chapman 22. N. Persaud 4 for 32, T. Dhrand 3 for 16.

4) Cotton Tree Cricket Club defeated Shieldstown Cricket Club by 130 runs.

Cotton Tree Cricket Club 208 all out in 16.4 Overs. A. Shiwtahal 99, M. Singh 18. T. Jairam 4 for 32.

Sheildstown Cricket Club 78 all out in 9 Overs. Y. Singh 14, F. Gafoor 3 for 18. D. Harrynarine 2 for 26.

5) At Cotton Tree: Cotton Tree Cricket Club defeated No. 5 Cricket Club by 3 runs to advance to the final three.

Cotton Tree Cricket Club 137 for 8 in 16.4 Overs. D. Harrynarine 32, Nick Ramsaroop 59, G. Johnson 2 for 22, A. Bailey 2 for 30.

No. 5 Cricket Club 134 for 7 in 16.4 Overs. Carlton Nurse 43, M. Schultz 30, G. Johnson 35. R. Gafoor 2 for 21. A. Shiwtahal 2 for 32.