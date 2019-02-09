BCB launches Dr. Puran Singh National Players Incentive Scheme

Berbice Junior and Female Cricketers who are selected in the Guyana’s Cricket Teams would benefit for the second successive year with a financial stipend from the vibrant Berbice Cricket Board. The Berbice Cricket Board has obtained a $200,000 (US$1,000) donated from Barbados based Guyanese Medical Doctor Dr. Puran Singh, brother of another BCB sponsor Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh. The Berbice Cricket Board would use the donation to establish the Dr. Puran Singh National Players Incentive Scheme.

BCB President Hilbert Foster, who brokered the package with Dr. Singh, disclosed that every Berbice Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and Female Cricketers would receive $10,000 from the Incentive Scheme. In the event that more than twenty Berbicians are selected, the Berbice Cricket Board would stand the remaining cost. The Foster led administration introduced the Scheme last year as part of its ongoing effort to strengthen Berbice Cricket. Foster stated that the major objectives of the Scheme are to assist the Players financially, to encourage them to excel at the National level and to make sure that every Berbician is given the opportunity to fulfill his/her full potential. Last year, the Berbice Cricket Board was able to obtain funding from Memorex Industries and J.R. Engineering Ltd, for the programme, while using over $150,000 of its own fund. Among the players benefitted in 2018 were Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Nigel Deodat, Seon Glasgow, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Tremayne Smartt, Sheneeta Grimmond, Shabiki Gajnabi and Lafona Gilgeous.

The Berbice Cricket Board President stated that the Board was confident that the Ancient County would continue its proud tradition of producing National Players of the highest level. Players like Grimmond, Giddings, Gajnabi, Smartt, Melanie Henry, Campbelle, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Umroa, Seon Glasgow, Isaiah Thorne, Rampersaud Rampertab, Nigel Deodat, Alex Algoo, Niveera Ramnauth, Uma Matadin and Leon Swammy among others are all expected to vie strongly for places on national teams.

Foster stated that the incentive scheme is just one of numerous developmental programmes that would be organised in 2019. Among the others would be countywide Coaching Programme, Coaching Clinics for (batters, fast bowlers, wicket keepers and spinners), Award Ceremony, Educational Posters, Cricket Academy, Social Skills Seminar, First Aid Clinic, Scorers Clinic, Captaincy Seminar and Training of Pre-Level One Cricket Coaches.

Additionally, the Berbice Cricket Board would also be hosting over 30 cricket tournaments on the cricket field at the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Under-23, Second Division, Intermediate, Female, Primary School, Internal Zone and First Division levels. The Berbice Cricket Board would also be unveiling a $1.2M sponsorship from an overseas based Guyanese who has renewed his sponsorship of the Board’s Countywide Coaching Programme, Cricket Academy and monthly Coaching Clinics.

Dr. Puran Singh in brief remarks stated that he was delighted to be associated with Berbice Cricket as he was pleased with the progress being made in the county. He expressed confidence that the players would continue to keep the Berbice Flag flying high. The Berbice based doctor stated the he would continue to support Berbice Cricket once proper leadership is in place. The President and Executive Committee of the Berbice Cricket Board would like to express gratitude to Dr. Puran Singh for his support and looking forward to a long term relationship.