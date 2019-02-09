Baird out to start season in a high First Carifta trials to run off at Leonora today

Latest update February 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
National Javelin record holder, Leslain Baird, is aiming to throw over the 70 metres mark at today’s development meet at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, which will also serve as the first Carifta Games trials.
Baird, who has ruled the roost in male javelin over the past five years, is looking to lift his standard this year by taking competitions in stride.
However, the Guyana Defence Force athlete highlighted what he is hoping to accomplish today.
“My thoughts for tomorrow (today’s) competition are that I am looking forward to seeing a lot of athletes come out and make the qualifying times and marks for the Carifita games as well as have the seniors try to qualify for the other competition later down in the year.
As for me my aim is to open my season on the rubber track with 70+ throws, reason being that I have been throwing on grass for the past five months so I have to get acquainted back to the rubber; also I am still getting stronger and its early in the season so knowing that Pan Am and Worlds are late, I am taking my time so as to not get burn out too early like what happened to me last year at CAC Games,” Baird noted.
Nevertheless, Baird shared that there is more work to be done and his is remaining focused with a strong team behind him.
“There is a lot of work to be done so me and my coaches Robert Chisholm, Rawle Griffith and Julian Edmonds are working on my technique to get even stronger and more flexible this year,” Baird mentioned.
Baird will be throwing the javelin and the discus today when the event kicks off from 09:00hrs.
