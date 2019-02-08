Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci triumph

Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci registered victories when the Farmers Cup T20 tournament commenced on Sunday last in Wakenaam. Host Zeelandia defeated Maria’s

Pleasure by 66 runs.

Zeelandia batted first and posted 201 all out. R. Jadookool struck 68 while Ajay Ghansam made 38 as Leorayan Ramlakhan claimed 3-40 and Marsh Singh 2-35. Maria’s Pleasure were bowled out for 135 in 18.1 overs in reply. Singh scored 30 and Leonard Lewis 18. Ryan Atkinson grabbed 4-22 and M. Jadookool 3-31.

At the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Good Success overcame G Square Cavaliers by three wickets. G Square Cavaliers took first strike and managed 97-8 with Andy Dindyal scoring 26 and Satnarine Sahadeo 16; Nazeer Mohamed and Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon took two wickets each.

Good Success replied with 101-7 in 14 overs. Imran Khan scored 35; Lokram Narine and Sahadeo picked up two wickets

apiece. Sans Souci beat Noitgedacht by 101 runs. Sans Souci made 181 all out in 20 overs, taking first knock.

Cleon Venture hit a top score of 38 (3×4 3×6) while Jaggernauth Manbodh struck 27 (3×4 1×6), Oyono Sampson made 16 and Kamal Khan and Heera Sukram 15 each. Neil Ramalho claimed 3-24. Noitgedacht were sent packing for 80 in 10.5 overs in response. Matthew Cheong made 23 as Devon Rambarran snared 3-0, Seon Venture 3-9 and Khan 2-19.