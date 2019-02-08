Latest update February 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins for HS Masters and SVC Grill Masters

Feb 08, 2019 Sports 0

Unnis Yusuf

Opener Unnis Yusuf struck a fluent 93 to guide Fisherman Masters to a 43-run victory over Wellman Masters while HS Masters and SVC Grill Masters were also in the winners’ lane when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc./Regal Stationery and Computer Centre 20-over tournament continued on Sunday last at Malteenoes Sports Club.
Yusuf added 74 for the opening stand with Troy Ramsaywack to get Fisherman Masters, who batted first, off to a bright start before Ramsaywack was dismissed for 30 (4×6). Yusuf top scored with 94 (2×4 11×6) while Zameer Hassan and Ramo Malone chipped in with 19 and 14 respectively as Fisherman Masters posted 193 all out in 19 overs.
Ramesh Deonarine picked up 3-22, Latchman Kallicharran 2-4 and Sheldon Perch 2-37. Wellman Masters were restricted to 150-8 in reply. Denish Vickanand (2×4 2×6) and Wayne Jones (1×4 3×6) made 34 each.

Deonairne scored 30 while Nandram Samlall and Lloyd Ruplall made 13 each. Danny Thomas had 2-18, Pooran Singh 2-20 and Yusuf 2-25.
HS Masters overcame Success Masters by one wicket. Success Masters managed 167 all out in 20 overs, taking first strike. Seekumar Budram who scored a century in the previous round led with 80 which came off 38 balls as Jairam (only name) grabbed 4-29.
HS Masters responded with 168-9 in 19.3 overs. Michael Ifill made 40 off 17 balls while Troy Lewis scored 38; Mark Fung took 2-19.
In the Open category, SVC Allstars thumped Goodhope Hustlers by 9 wickets. Goodhope Hustlers were skittled for 28 in 6.3 overs, batting first. David Lukenauth captured 4-10 and Richard Latif 2-12.
SVC Grill Masters replied with 29-1 in 2.2 overs with Roy Jafferally scoring 20 not out and Balram Samaroo nine not out.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Scorpions sting Jaguars to reach 320-8; Green 59*, King 51 scored fifties; Rutherford has 3-52

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Scorpions sting Jaguars to reach...

Feb 08, 2019

By Sean Devers Watched by a small turn out on a rain affected opening day of the sixth round CWI Regional First-Class encounter at Providence yesterday Jamaica Scorpions were in the ascendency...
Read More
Toussaint steers Demerara to victory; Berbice overcome Select U19

Toussaint steers Demerara to victory; Berbice...

Feb 08, 2019

Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci triumph

Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci triumph

Feb 08, 2019

Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins for HS Masters and SVC Grill Masters

Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins...

Feb 08, 2019

Space Gym and GFF partnership sealed Golden Jaguars getting in shape for March 23 date with Belize

Space Gym and GFF partnership sealed Golden...

Feb 08, 2019

BCB/Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Ball Tourney Several teams advance to next round; Blairmont disqualified; A. Matabeek slams hundred

BCB/Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Ball Tourney...

Feb 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • A pappy-show

      There have been lots of calls for young people to be given a greater role in the leadership of A Partnership for... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]