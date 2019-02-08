Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins for HS Masters and SVC Grill Masters

Opener Unnis Yusuf struck a fluent 93 to guide Fisherman Masters to a 43-run victory over Wellman Masters while HS Masters and SVC Grill Masters were also in the winners’ lane when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc./Regal Stationery and Computer Centre 20-over tournament continued on Sunday last at Malteenoes Sports Club.

Yusuf added 74 for the opening stand with Troy Ramsaywack to get Fisherman Masters, who batted first, off to a bright start before Ramsaywack was dismissed for 30 (4×6). Yusuf top scored with 94 (2×4 11×6) while Zameer Hassan and Ramo Malone chipped in with 19 and 14 respectively as Fisherman Masters posted 193 all out in 19 overs.

Ramesh Deonarine picked up 3-22, Latchman Kallicharran 2-4 and Sheldon Perch 2-37. Wellman Masters were restricted to 150-8 in reply. Denish Vickanand (2×4 2×6) and Wayne Jones (1×4 3×6) made 34 each.

Deonairne scored 30 while Nandram Samlall and Lloyd Ruplall made 13 each. Danny Thomas had 2-18, Pooran Singh 2-20 and Yusuf 2-25.

HS Masters overcame Success Masters by one wicket. Success Masters managed 167 all out in 20 overs, taking first strike. Seekumar Budram who scored a century in the previous round led with 80 which came off 38 balls as Jairam (only name) grabbed 4-29.

HS Masters responded with 168-9 in 19.3 overs. Michael Ifill made 40 off 17 balls while Troy Lewis scored 38; Mark Fung took 2-19.

In the Open category, SVC Allstars thumped Goodhope Hustlers by 9 wickets. Goodhope Hustlers were skittled for 28 in 6.3 overs, batting first. David Lukenauth captured 4-10 and Richard Latif 2-12.

SVC Grill Masters replied with 29-1 in 2.2 overs with Roy Jafferally scoring 20 not out and Balram Samaroo nine not out.