West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Scorpions sting Jaguars to reach 320-8; Green 59*, King 51 scored fifties; Rutherford has 3-52

By Sean Devers

Watched by a small turn out on a rain affected opening day of the sixth round CWI Regional First-Class encounter at Providence yesterday Jamaica Scorpions were in the ascendency against four time defending Champions Guyana Jaguars.

The Scorpions hunting a third consecutive win were well placed on 320-8 as they batted out the entire first day with 24-year-old Brandon King hitting eight fours and a six from 96 balls and 105 minutes of batting for his 51; his eighth half century and third for the season.

Jermaine Blackwood made 44 from 65 balls (6×4), Kenroy Williams got 33 (6×4) from 60 balls before 30-year-old Derval Green smashed five fours and two sixes from 62 balls in his third First-Class fifty; an unbeaten 59.

Green has so far shared in an unbroken 90-run ninth wicket partnership with Dennis Bulli who has 30 from 66 balls with two fours. Sherfane Rutherford (3-52) Gudakesh Motie (2-70) and the tournament’s leading wicket-taker Veerasammy Permaul (2-52 ) were the main wicket-takers for the Jaguars looking to rebound from the successive defeats.

Jaguars won the toss and asked the Scorpions to bat in overcast conditions on a slow track with a tinge of green and Oraine Williams (10) pushed forward to a ball that left him off the seam and was taken at first slip by Leon Johnson as Romario Shepherd made the breakthrough at 13-1.

A short sharp shower halted the action at 10:28hrs and when play resumed after a 20-minute delay, Jamaica’s leading run scorer Chadwick Walton stroked Raymon Reifer to the cover boundary before King hit Motie down the ground for a boundary.

King, playing his 23rd First-Class match hit Motie delightfully through extra cover for four before using his feet to stroke the left arm spinner imperiously past mid-off for a second boundary in the over.

Walton, the only Scorpions’ batsman with 400 runs and a century this season, was beaten by one that bounced from Permaul and Test Umpire Joel Wilson made a rare error when he adjudged Walton caught at slip after the ball had missed the bat on its way onto the pad.

An early Lunch was taken at 11:00hrs when another shower chased the players off the field with the score on 48-2 and play resumed after the interval in bright sunshine Blackwood hit Permaul for four to get off the mark and post the 50 in the 19th over.

Blackwood and King both played their shots with Blackwood punching Permaul to the cover boundary disdainfully and King pulling Shepherd for a bullet-like boundary forward of square to reach his half-century from 88 balls, 94 minutes and decorated with eight fours and a six.

But with the score on 94 King was bowled by Rutherford who replaced Kemo Paul (due to Windies duties) in the team. Guyanese Assad Fudadin, from Rose Hall Town in Berbice, with his flowing Beard and long locks, arrived at the crease in a no nonsense mood.

The left-hander got off the mark with a majestic square driven boundary off fellow Berbician Shepherd before his second boundary in the over brought up the 100 in the 32nd over. He then spanked Rutherford for four, his first three scoring shots were boundaries as he and Blackwood’s fourth wicket stand was taking shape.

But with the score on 132, Fudadin (23) tried to clear mid-off for his sixth four but was brilliantly taken by Shepherd, the tallest man on the field, as he ran back and dived full length.

Blackwood edge Rutherford to Chris Barnwell at second slip with the score on 144-5 before Paul Palmer (29) and Rovman Powell (17) featured in another little partnership before Powell drove Permaul uppishley and was taken at extra-cover by Rutherford with the score on 172-6.

Palmer and Williams offered more resistance and together they carried the Scorpions to 196-6 by Tea.

After the break Williams and the left-handed Palmer continued to frustrate the Jaguars attack missing Paul and Clinton Pestano who was rested, with positive batting and aggressive running between the wickets. The pair added 56 before Palmer edged to Anthony Bramble as Motie got one to turn at 228-7.

Williams provided Bramble with 26th dismissal of the season when he edged Motie two run later. But that was to be the last success for the day for the home team as Green and Bulli took the attack to the bowlers with Green dumping part time spinner Leon Johnson for two consecutive sixes and a four in an expensive over before he pugnaciously pulled Shepherd to the mid-wicket boundary to post his fifty from 48 balls, 65 minutes with four fours and two sixes.

By the close the pair was still together as the tail wagged and with Jerome Taylor, who has a Test Century to his name still to come, the Jamaicans were large and in charge in Guyana’s backyard.

Today is the second day and play is scheduled to commence at 10:00hrs.

Jamaica Scorpions 320-8 (Derval Green 59 not out, Brandon King 51, Jermaine Blackwood 44, Kenroy Williams 33; Sherfane Rutherford 3-52.

Summarised scores elsewhere; At Kensington Oval: Red Force batted all day. Trinidad & Tobago Red Force 316-8 (Lendl Simmons 138, Jason Mohammed 121; Marquino Mindley 3-56) vs Barbados Pride.

At Windsor Park: Hurricanes batted all day. Leeward Islands Hurricanes 229 for five (Montcin Hodge 61, Keacy Carty 54, Kieran Powell 29; Ray Jordan 3-45) vs Windward Islands Volcanoes.