Two feared drowned in Hogg Island boat mishap

Police were up to late yesterday scouring the Essequibo River for the bodies of two farmers who are feared drowned on Wednesday following a boat mishap near Hogg Island.

The missing men are Ravie Chutie, 50, of Eastern Hogg Island; and Ozard Russell, 56, of Aliki, Essequibo River.

A release stated that the men, along with Chutie’s wife, Janet Robinson, had left the Hogg Island koker and were heading home in a wooden vessel, powered by a 15-horsepower engine, when the mishap occurred.

Prior to the mishap, the two men were reportedly imbibing from a large bottle of ‘brown rum.’

Janet Robinson has told police that they were travelling in the ‘channel area’ in rough water when her spouse, Ravie, fell overboard.

Russell then jumped in to save his friend but both men disappeared below the surface.

The woman claimed that the vessel drifted to the eastern Hogg Island foreshore. She alerted residents who searched the area without locating the missing men.