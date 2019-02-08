Toussaint steers Demerara to victory; Berbice overcome Select U19

Opener Lashana Toussaint hit an unbeaten 40 to guide Demerara to a six-wicket victory over Essequibo while Berbice defeated the Select U19 Team by 9 wickets via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method when the Guyana Cricket Board Senior Female Inter County T20 tournament commenced yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Following their insertion in hazy conditions, Essequibo were reduced to 7-2 with Kaysia Schultz and Haseena Mohamed removing openers C. Belfield (00) and Divine Ross (03). Mohamed then uprooted the stumps of Kumarie Persaud (00) before Annalesia D’Aguiar and Estell Lewis added 22 for the fourth wicket.

Lewis struck two fours before she was bowled by Keisha Fraser for 10 while D’Aguiar added a further 20 with Lisa Charles. D’Aguiar struck two fours in a top score of 18 while Charles reached the boundary thrice in scoring 17, but after they both fell to Akaze Thompson; Demerara restricted the scoring as Essequibo reached 77-8. Schultz had 2-6 while Mohamed took 2-13.

Demerara encountered some nervous moments in overhauling the total; D’Aguiar removed opener Fraser (01) and Thompson (06), while leg spinner Vinita Balkishun had Heema Singh (07) smartly caught by Kumarie Persaud at mid-off, with the score at 35-3.

However Toussaint remained calm and thumped four fours and one six as she added 41 for the fourth-wicket with Schultz (06) who was run out with her team two short of victory. D’Aguiar claimed 2-11; Demerara ended on 78-4 in 13 overs.

The Select U19 batted first and lost Mandy Mangru lbw to Sheneta Grimmond (05) before Shabika Gajnabi was caught off Plaffiana Millington after hitting two fours in scoring 14. The Berbicians applied the brakes on the scoring with their consistency and picked up the wickets of Cherry Ann Fraser (04), Casey Charles ((01) and Sarah Amin (03) before the rain sent the players off the field with the score on 56-5 in 17.4 overs.

Africa Gentle was not out on 26 (3×4) in a top score of 26, Millington claimed 2-13. Due to interruption, the Select U19 innings was halted and Berbice were set a revised target of 16 in five overs.

They finished on 16-1 in 3.3 overs. Grimmond (04) was the lone wicket to fall while Melanie Henry and Sherica Campbelle were not out on 5 and 2, respectively. Cherry Ann Fraser had 1-9.

