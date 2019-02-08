Space Gym and GFF partnership sealed Golden Jaguars getting in shape for March 23 date with Belize

As plans by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) continue to ensure that the Golden Jaguars are in the best possible shape for their date with destiny against Belize on March

23 next, Space Gym has stepped on board to ensure the players are pumped-up for the battle.

Manager of Space Gym Lucas Matos has disclosed that his gym is more than elated to be providing a platform for the National Football team to excel in its quest to ensure that Guyana is successful in qualifying for the Concacaf Gold Cup which would be the first time in its history.

“We ate Space Gym are very excited to assist in making the Golden Jaguars as sharp as can be for this all important match. We are well aware of the impact a victory would have on the sport and our young people here in Guyana and as a responsible corporate entity, we did not hesitate to partner with the GFF for this venture.”

The crucial fourth and final round match of the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) campaign for Guyana is being touted as a date with destiny; the Government of Guyana, the Corporate Community and the fans all have an important role to play by providing the added energy that is needed within their respective spheres to propel this team to victory and make the nation proud.

The 23-man squad and coaches would commence gym work twice weekly from next week.

Meanwhile, Matos said his gym is also very proud of one of its Trainers, Tremel King who on Sunday last captured 1st place in the 93kg class and the Best Overall Lifter Trophy at the 2019 Guyana Amateur Power Lifting Federation Novice Championships held at Saints Stanislaus College.

“We are always encouraging of our members and trainers who compete in various disciplines including the weights sports. Tremel has also done well on the body building stage and has now backed that up on the powerlifting platform. We will continue to do our part in preparing and encouraging our athletes to be the best.”