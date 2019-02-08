Latest update February 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PPP supports audit of airport project — Jagdeo

Feb 08, 2019 News 0

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

“That project has to undergo a real serious investigation. They took a state of the art project and made it into rehabilitation. We should have had everything pulled down and a spanking, massive new terminal building erected—all within the fixed price contract—including the expansion of the runway and eight air bridges, all of those were part of the contract.”- Jagdeo

Recently, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, facilitated a tour of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) for the media to get a first hand view of the expansion project. On that occasion, the Minister answered several questions from the media on the project.
But, there remain many who have not been comforted by the answers provided by the Minister. In fact, some of those citizens are offering to fund an expert from overseas to conduct a value for money audit on the project that is still to be completed.
Yesterday, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, said that those people are on the same side of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) when it comes to not being comforted by the explanations offered by Minister Patterson.

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo

Jagdeo said, “We are not comforted either; we are not comforted by his statements at all.”
Jagdeo continued, “That project has to undergo a real serious investigation. They took a state of the art project and made it into rehabilitation. We should have had everything pulled down and a spanking, massive new terminal building erected—all within the fixed price contract—including the expansion of the runway and eight air bridges, all of those were part of the contract.”
Asked specifically about the offer on the table for private citizens to organize and fund an audit, Jagdeo said, “We should not just get it from private source, we should hire an impartial auditor for an audit to be paid for by the state because really, it’s a travesty.”
Jagdeo said that he is so disappointed in the scaled version of the airport expansion that he becomes angry anytime he has to leave the country through that port.
He told the media, “Every time I go there I get angry. It spoils my mood going out and coming in.”
Jagdeo admitted that he hasn’t travelled in a while. “It spoils my mood every single time I go there because I know what we were going to get and what we are getting now. That should have been a pride but now it has gone down to a rehab project.”

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Scorpions sting Jaguars to reach 320-8; Green 59*, King 51 scored fifties; Rutherford has 3-52

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Scorpions sting Jaguars to reach...

Feb 08, 2019

By Sean Devers Watched by a small turn out on a rain affected opening day of the sixth round CWI Regional First-Class encounter at Providence yesterday Jamaica Scorpions were in the ascendency...
Read More
Toussaint steers Demerara to victory; Berbice overcome Select U19

Toussaint steers Demerara to victory; Berbice...

Feb 08, 2019

Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci triumph

Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci triumph

Feb 08, 2019

Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins for HS Masters and SVC Grill Masters

Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins...

Feb 08, 2019

Space Gym and GFF partnership sealed Golden Jaguars getting in shape for March 23 date with Belize

Space Gym and GFF partnership sealed Golden...

Feb 08, 2019

BCB/Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Ball Tourney Several teams advance to next round; Blairmont disqualified; A. Matabeek slams hundred

BCB/Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Ball Tourney...

Feb 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • A pappy-show

      There have been lots of calls for young people to be given a greater role in the leadership of A Partnership for... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]