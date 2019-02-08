N/A hospital CEO removed from “temporary” position

by Malisa Playter Harry

After a series of complaints and protests against the management of the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, a decision was made to sever ties with the current temporary Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Samantha Kennedy.

This decision to remove her was taken following an emergency meeting with health officials from Georgetown and regional officials.

Dr. Kennedy was serving at the institution since October 2018 and it is understood that she was given the opportunity to take control, temporarily.

Director of Region Six health services, Jevaughn Stephens, yesterday confirmed to the media, that she was in a temporary position. However, in previous interviews he had failed to mention that the CEO was temporarily placed at the hospital.

Kaieteur News was told by the Director that Dr. Kennedy was placed to occupy the position until a qualified and experienced person was identified to head the institution.

According to PPP/C councilor, Zamal Hussain, who presented the health report to the RDC statutory meeting yesterday, the meeting was held on Wednesday between the Permanent Secretary, Ms. Collins; Director of Health Services, Ms. Shako; a representative from the Ministry of Communities and regional officials where “important decisions were made”.

He added, “They will be having a new CEO of the New Amsterdam Hospital based on the information that I have received from the permanent secretary”.

While he confirmed that he was informed that it was a temporary measure put in place, “the CEO failed immediately”.

Hussain added that at the meeting the Permanent Secretary informed the health committee that somewhere should be located to facilitate a new mortuary. She also asked to include in the 2020 budget “a set of freezers to fill the building to have a new mortuary”.

He asked the RDC to consider the recommendation in their new proposal for the next budget. The councillor added that works are in progress to have the A&E unit separated from the outpatient. He noted that those were among the demands on the picket line a few days ago.

“I notice when you do picketing you get immediate response because I was surprised to see the number of personnel that came down from Georgetown to ensure that we fix these issues.”

Meanwhile, the Director confirmed to this publication that the mortuary which is still down, will be moved to another location in the said hospital compound since it has become a concern for health officials. It is currently located near the A&E Unit.

Stephens said, “We are searching for a new location because I think the complaint right now is that it is too close to the A&E and waiting area. It is also close to the kitchen. We are considering having it at the back but that is another concern since it would be a longer route.”

He also explained that in the meantime while the new mortuary will be built, the current one which is down is being rehabilitated. Some electrical work is still left to be done. Stephens assured that “by Monday it will be up and running”.