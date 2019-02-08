Milo Schools Football First round of group matches kicks off tomorrow

The seventh Milo Schools’ football tournament, being played under the theme, “Stop Gender based violence”, with the support of the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), gets underway tomorrow with three matches scheduled for the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue from 12:00hrs.

The tournament will continue with its round-round/knockout format and the opening match of the event which features 24 teams this y

ear will see President’s College matching skills with Marian Academy followed by The Bishops’ High against North Ruimveldt Multilateral at 13:45hrs with the marquee matchup being a Queen’s College versus St. Stanislaus College fixture at 15:30hrs.

Last year, Sir Leon Lessons dethroned three-time consecutive champions Chase Academic Foundation after Zion Gray led them to victory against Buxton Secondary in the final. All three teams – Chase Academic Foundation, Sir Leon Lessons and Buxton have been omitted from this year’s tournament by the organisers.

The group round-robin play will be contested amongst six groups of four teams. The groupings are as follows.

GROUP A – Annandale Secondary, South Ruimveldt Secondary, Canje Secondary, St. Joseph’s High.

GROUP B – The Bishops’ High School, Queen’s College, St. Stanislaus College, North Ruimveldt Multilateral.

GROUP C – Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, Friendship Secondary, Ann’s Grove Secondary, St John’s College.

GROUP D – Uitvlugt Secondary, St Cuthbert’s Mission, Golden Grove Secondary, Cummings Lodge.

GROUP E – Lodge Secondary School, President’s College, Marian Academy, St. Mary’s Secondary.

GROUP F – Vergenoegen Secondary, Charlestown Secondary, Tucville Secondary, Tutorial High.