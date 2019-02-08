Magnum Mash Cup Futsal ‘Gold is Money’ seeking to secure KO berth

West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ will be seeking to secure their spot in the next round when they face California Square tomorrow night when play in the Magnum Mash Cup Futsal continues at the National Gymnasium.

Considered one of the favourites to go all the way, the South Georgetown based side showed their resilience in escaping with a narrow 2-1 win over a stubborn Stabroek Ballers and can use that test as a measure to where they are in terms of form.

Another team that looked impressive was Sophia and they play against Rhythm Ballers while Ansa McAl go up against Agricola in a must win for both teams if they hope to advance.

The full fixtures are as follows: Ansa McAl vs Agricola; Sophia vs Rhythm Ballers; Stabroek Ballers vs Capital Strikers; Melanie vs Kingston; Showstoppers vs Island All-Stars; North Ruimveldt vs Mocha; Alexander Village vs Hustlers; Silver Bullets vs Tiger Bay; Back Circle vs North East La Penitence; Gold is Money vs California Square.

Night 2 results: Game-1: Good Life-2 vs BV-B-0. Nicholas MacArthur-9th, Jermaine Tinch-10th.

Game-2: Kingston-1 vs Avocado Ballers-0. R. Hing-4th.

Game-3: Rhythm Ballers-1 vs Tiger Bay-0. Wendell Joseph-14th.

Game-4: Gold is Money-2 vs Stabroek Ballers-1. Gold is Money Scorers, Colin Nelson-4th, Randolph Wagner-6th. Stabroek Scorer Daniel Gibson-7th.

Game-5: California Square-0 vs Capital Strikers-0.

Game-6: Silver Bullets-1 vs Sophia-3. Sophia Scorers Dwayne McLennon-4th, Simeon Moore-16th, Shemroy Arthur-18th. Silver Bullets Scorer Colwyn Drakes-14th.

Game-7: Back Circle-1 vs BV-B-0. Selwyn Williams-10th.

Game-8: Sparta Boss-0 vs Gaza Squad-0.

Game-9: Bent Street-0 vs Melanie-0.