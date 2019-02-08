Latest update February 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Magnum Mash Cup Futsal ‘Gold is Money’ seeking to secure KO berth

Feb 08, 2019 Sports 0

 

West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ will be seeking to secure their spot in the next round when they face California Square tomorrow night when play in the Magnum Mash Cup Futsal continues at the National Gymnasium.
Considered one of the favourites to go all the way, the South Georgetown based side showed their resilience in escaping with a narrow 2-1 win over a stubborn Stabroek Ballers and can use that test as a measure to where they are in terms of form.
Another team that looked impressive was Sophia and they play against Rhythm Ballers while Ansa McAl go up against Agricola in a must win for both teams if they hope to advance.
The full fixtures are as follows: Ansa McAl vs Agricola; Sophia vs Rhythm Ballers; Stabroek Ballers vs Capital Strikers; Melanie vs Kingston; Showstoppers vs Island All-Stars; North Ruimveldt vs Mocha; Alexander Village vs Hustlers; Silver Bullets vs Tiger Bay; Back Circle vs North East La Penitence; Gold is Money vs California Square.
Night 2 results: Game-1: Good Life-2 vs BV-B-0. Nicholas MacArthur-9th, Jermaine Tinch-10th.

Magnum Mash Cup Futsal action.

Game-2: Kingston-1 vs Avocado Ballers-0. R. Hing-4th.
Game-3: Rhythm Ballers-1 vs Tiger Bay-0. Wendell Joseph-14th.
Game-4: Gold is Money-2 vs Stabroek Ballers-1. Gold is Money Scorers, Colin Nelson-4th, Randolph Wagner-6th. Stabroek Scorer Daniel Gibson-7th.
Game-5: California Square-0 vs Capital Strikers-0.
Game-6: Silver Bullets-1 vs Sophia-3. Sophia Scorers Dwayne McLennon-4th, Simeon Moore-16th, Shemroy Arthur-18th. Silver Bullets Scorer Colwyn Drakes-14th.
Game-7: Back Circle-1 vs BV-B-0. Selwyn Williams-10th.
Game-8: Sparta Boss-0 vs Gaza Squad-0.
Game-9: Bent Street-0 vs Melanie-0.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Scorpions sting Jaguars to reach 320-8; Green 59*, King 51 scored fifties; Rutherford has 3-52

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Scorpions sting Jaguars to reach...

Feb 08, 2019

By Sean Devers Watched by a small turn out on a rain affected opening day of the sixth round CWI Regional First-Class encounter at Providence yesterday Jamaica Scorpions were in the ascendency...
Read More
Toussaint steers Demerara to victory; Berbice overcome Select U19

Toussaint steers Demerara to victory; Berbice...

Feb 08, 2019

Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci triumph

Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci triumph

Feb 08, 2019

Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins for HS Masters and SVC Grill Masters

Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins...

Feb 08, 2019

Space Gym and GFF partnership sealed Golden Jaguars getting in shape for March 23 date with Belize

Space Gym and GFF partnership sealed Golden...

Feb 08, 2019

BCB/Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Ball Tourney Several teams advance to next round; Blairmont disqualified; A. Matabeek slams hundred

BCB/Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Ball Tourney...

Feb 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • A pappy-show

      There have been lots of calls for young people to be given a greater role in the leadership of A Partnership for... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]