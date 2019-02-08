Guyana got a TV reporter who does blackmail people

People does tek some things fuh joke but when de hammer fall is then dem does holler. Reporters does be people who know everybody story.

Dem does talk name, and dem does spy pun people. Dem does get news bout people and call dem same people fuh ask dem wha dem want de reporter do.

Dem got a reporter who is an extortionist. Dem boys hearing some story but dem don’t want to believe.

Dem boys know a gyal who seh she get rape. She carry de story to this reporter who approach de man who dem seh do de rape and tell de man that de woman prepare to settle.

De man feel relieved. He decide to offer money. De reporter and de woman tell de man that dem would settle fuh couple million dollars.

De woman go and mek statement how she don’t want de story to continue in de court.

De man pay. De reporter tek nearly half and give de woman de rest. Greed is a bad thing. De money done.

But de man mek a mistake; he didn’t collect a receipt fuh de money he give dem. Now de reporter and de woman decide that dem want more money.

That is wheh de trouble deh. De man don’t have de money. He never had. He had to borrow.

Now de woman tekking advice from de reporter and threatening de man to withdraw de statements she give if she don’t get more money.

De man belly griping again. He did spend couple morning in jail on remand. Now he thinking about going back because he don’t wha more he got to do to avoid dem boys in jail, a second time around.

And all because of a TV reporter who dem boys gun name tomorrow.

Talk half and wait fuh nuff more story bout this reporter.