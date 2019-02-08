Latest update February 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana got a TV reporter who does blackmail people

Feb 08, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

People does tek some things fuh joke but when de hammer fall is then dem does holler. Reporters does be people who know everybody story.
Dem does talk name, and dem does spy pun people. Dem does get news bout people and call dem same people fuh ask dem wha dem want de reporter do.
Dem got a reporter who is an extortionist. Dem boys hearing some story but dem don’t want to believe.
Dem boys know a gyal who seh she get rape. She carry de story to this reporter who approach de man who dem seh do de rape and tell de man that de woman prepare to settle.
De man feel relieved. He decide to offer money. De reporter and de woman tell de man that dem would settle fuh couple million dollars.
De woman go and mek statement how she don’t want de story to continue in de court.
De man pay. De reporter tek nearly half and give de woman de rest. Greed is a bad thing. De money done.
But de man mek a mistake; he didn’t collect a receipt fuh de money he give dem. Now de reporter and de woman decide that dem want more money.
That is wheh de trouble deh. De man don’t have de money. He never had. He had to borrow.
Now de woman tekking advice from de reporter and threatening de man to withdraw de statements she give if she don’t get more money.
De man belly griping again. He did spend couple morning in jail on remand. Now he thinking about going back because he don’t wha more he got to do to avoid dem boys in jail, a second time around.
And all because of a TV reporter who dem boys gun name tomorrow.
Talk half and wait fuh nuff more story bout this reporter.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Scorpions sting Jaguars to reach 320-8; Green 59*, King 51 scored fifties; Rutherford has 3-52

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Scorpions sting Jaguars to reach...

Feb 08, 2019

By Sean Devers Watched by a small turn out on a rain affected opening day of the sixth round CWI Regional First-Class encounter at Providence yesterday Jamaica Scorpions were in the ascendency...
Read More
Toussaint steers Demerara to victory; Berbice overcome Select U19

Toussaint steers Demerara to victory; Berbice...

Feb 08, 2019

Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci triumph

Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci triumph

Feb 08, 2019

Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins for HS Masters and SVC Grill Masters

Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins...

Feb 08, 2019

Space Gym and GFF partnership sealed Golden Jaguars getting in shape for March 23 date with Belize

Space Gym and GFF partnership sealed Golden...

Feb 08, 2019

BCB/Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Ball Tourney Several teams advance to next round; Blairmont disqualified; A. Matabeek slams hundred

BCB/Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Ball Tourney...

Feb 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • A pappy-show

      There have been lots of calls for young people to be given a greater role in the leadership of A Partnership for... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]