Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Could the Bosses stop the Show tonight? West Side fans expected in large numbers

The question as to whether the Bosses could stop the flow of the Show will be answered this evening when reigning champions Showstoppers and Up Top Bosses square off for a place in the final of this year’s West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition, at the Pouderoyen Market Tarmac.

The champs have looked in ominous form since the start of the tournament and their latest victory in the quarter finals against inaugural champions West Side Ballers confirmed why they are regarded as the best team on the West Side, a label they are hoping to retain.

In their clash against West Side Ballers, the latter seemed to employ a strategy of having all their players behind the ball in the hope of getting to a penalty shootout and the plan appeared to be working perfectly, before a defensive lapse accounted for the opening goal.

It came in the 26th minute of play courtesy of Stephon Jupiter, who lashed home from close range following an interception.

Two minutes later, the prolific Marvin Josiah, who had been kept quiet all evening blew past two players, before firing into an empty goal for a Guinness goal that sent their supporters into wild celebrations.

Earlier, Up Top Bosses came from behind to beat Jetty 2-1 thanks to goals from Amuniki Buntin, who got the equalizer one minute before

half time, while Dellon Lanferman netted the winner in the 26th.

In the second game of the night, Brothers United survived in sudden death penalty shootout against Bagotstown Warriors after regulation time ended 0-0, while the upset of the night saw one of the tournament favourites ESPN exiting via a penalty shootout loss against Ballers Empire following a goalless draw in regulation time.

They will now face Brothers United in the other semi-final for a place in the championship game scheduled to be played on February 15, at the same venue. Over $1.1million in total prize monies are up for grabs with the winners set to receive $500,000, runner-up $250, 000, while third and fourth place finishers will take home $200,000 and $100,000 respectively along with trophies.

Also on board as a major sponsor is Colours Boutique on Robb Street.

Meanwhile, the four quarter-final losers will play in the Plate section for $60,000 winner-take-all.

Complete Results: Guinness Goal-[GG]-2 goals.

Quarterfinals: Game-1 – Up-Top-Bosses-2 vs Jetty-1. Up-Top-Bosses Scorers Amuniki Buntin-14th, Dellon Lanferman-26th. Jetty Scorer McKay Smith-8th.

Game-2 – Brothers United-0 vs Bagotstown Warriors-0. Brothers United won 1-0 on sudden death penalty kicks.

Game-3 – ESPN-0 vs Ballers Empire-0. Ballers Empire won 2-0 on penalty kicks.

Game-4 – Showstoppers-3 vs West Side Ballers-0. Marvin Josiah-[GG]-28th, Stephon Jupiter-26th.

Plate Semi-final – ESPN vs Bagotstown; West Side Ballers vs Jetty.