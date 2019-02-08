Latest update February 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Could the Bosses stop the Show tonight? West Side fans expected in large numbers

Feb 08, 2019 Sports 0

 

The question as to whether the Bosses could stop the flow of the Show will be answered this evening when reigning champions Showstoppers and Up Top Bosses square off for a place in the final of this year’s West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition, at the Pouderoyen Market Tarmac.
The champs have looked in ominous form since the start of the tournament and their latest victory in the quarter finals against inaugural champions West Side Ballers confirmed why they are regarded as the best team on the West Side, a label they are hoping to retain.
In their clash against West Side Ballers, the latter seemed to employ a strategy of having all their players behind the ball in the hope of getting to a penalty shootout and the plan appeared to be working perfectly, before a defensive lapse accounted for the opening goal.
It came in the 26th minute of play courtesy of Stephon Jupiter, who lashed home from close range following an interception.
Two minutes later, the prolific Marvin Josiah, who had been kept quiet all evening blew past two players, before firing into an empty goal for a Guinness goal that sent their supporters into wild celebrations.
Earlier, Up Top Bosses came from behind to beat Jetty 2-1 thanks to goals from Amuniki Buntin, who got the equalizer one minute before

Action between defending champs Showstoppers and West Side Ballers.

half time, while Dellon Lanferman netted the winner in the 26th.
In the second game of the night, Brothers United survived in sudden death penalty shootout against Bagotstown Warriors after regulation time ended 0-0, while the upset of the night saw one of the tournament favourites ESPN exiting via a penalty shootout loss against Ballers Empire following a goalless draw in regulation time.
They will now face Brothers United in the other semi-final for a place in the championship game scheduled to be played on February 15, at the same venue. Over $1.1million in total prize monies are up for grabs with the winners set to receive $500,000, runner-up $250, 000, while third and fourth place finishers will take home $200,000 and $100,000 respectively along with trophies.
Also on board as a major sponsor is Colours Boutique on Robb Street.

Meanwhile, the four quarter-final losers will play in the Plate section for $60,000 winner-take-all.
Complete Results: Guinness Goal-[GG]-2 goals.
Quarterfinals: Game-1 – Up-Top-Bosses-2 vs Jetty-1. Up-Top-Bosses Scorers Amuniki Buntin-14th, Dellon Lanferman-26th. Jetty Scorer McKay Smith-8th.
Game-2 – Brothers United-0 vs Bagotstown Warriors-0. Brothers United won 1-0 on sudden death penalty kicks.
Game-3 – ESPN-0 vs Ballers Empire-0. Ballers Empire won 2-0 on penalty kicks.
Game-4 – Showstoppers-3 vs West Side Ballers-0. Marvin Josiah-[GG]-28th, Stephon Jupiter-26th.
Plate Semi-final – ESPN vs Bagotstown; West Side Ballers vs Jetty.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Scorpions sting Jaguars to reach 320-8; Green 59*, King 51 scored fifties; Rutherford has 3-52

West Indies Championship 2018-2019 Scorpions sting Jaguars to reach...

Feb 08, 2019

By Sean Devers Watched by a small turn out on a rain affected opening day of the sixth round CWI Regional First-Class encounter at Providence yesterday Jamaica Scorpions were in the ascendency...
Read More
Toussaint steers Demerara to victory; Berbice overcome Select U19

Toussaint steers Demerara to victory; Berbice...

Feb 08, 2019

Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci triumph

Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci triumph

Feb 08, 2019

Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins for HS Masters and SVC Grill Masters

Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins...

Feb 08, 2019

Space Gym and GFF partnership sealed Golden Jaguars getting in shape for March 23 date with Belize

Space Gym and GFF partnership sealed Golden...

Feb 08, 2019

BCB/Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Ball Tourney Several teams advance to next round; Blairmont disqualified; A. Matabeek slams hundred

BCB/Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Ball Tourney...

Feb 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • A pappy-show

      There have been lots of calls for young people to be given a greater role in the leadership of A Partnership for... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]