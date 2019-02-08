Former Twin-Tower and Nat. Captain Charles Pollard appointed Assistant Coach Head Coach Michael Johnson arrives today; 26-man squad shortlisted

Former National Captain Charles Pollard, who had formed a memorable defensive duo with fellow National Howard Lowe known as the ‘Twin Towers’, has been appointed as Assistant Coach of the Golden Jaguars.

Pollard who has been working with the team which is presently in training for the historic March 23rd date against Belize in the Caribbean Nations League, commented on the 26-man squad that was shortlisted from the initial 35 called, said the shortlisted squad is solid while noting, “Players being able to perform at a high level under instruction” was among the criteria used for selection.

The team will be engaged in an eight-week weekly training programme before the final squad is announced to engage Belize. Pollard said that the time should be good to enable the team to be in shape for final selection: “In the next eight weeks, it will give everyone a level playing field and an equal chance to make the final 23. Fitness, developing their football IQ, awareness and tactical soundness will be the focus.”

For his part, Pollard was happy to be back in the national setup and contribute to the football development in Guyana: “I’m excited to work with the team; it’s a very good group of guys. I will share all the knowledge that I’ve got. They are very excited to be part of the programme so I’m looking forward to a good eight-week preparation and, at the end of the preparation, the best guys will be selected.”

Meanwhile, Head Coach Michael Johnson is expected to arrive in Guyana today for an initial nine-day visit to participate in the national team’s training, and plan for the match against Belize. While here, he is also scheduled to view the GFF Elite League Playoff scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the GFF-Pele Alumni “Frank Watson” U15 Inter-Association Tournament finals, and the Golden Jaguars’ training match against the Regional Member Associations’ teams.

Victory in this Concacaf Nations League match is crucial to ensure Guyana qualifies for its first

ever Gold Cup, and will be advantageous for not only the players but the country as a whole.

President Wayne Forde has therefore requested full national support, including corporate and fan

engagement, to ensure the successful hosting of the match. The Concacaf Gold Cup brings together the top national teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and is broadcast live across the region. As such, the tournament would provide a significant platform for Guyanese football talent to showcase their skills on the international stage.

Guyana is holding down the 8th position on the points table following the penalization of Barbados for fielding ineligible players against Guyana resulting in the match being awarded to Guyana by a 3-0 margin.

The 26-man Guyana-based Golden Jaguars squad will preparations intensify for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League match against Belize on March 23, 2019 here in Guyana.

Guyana-Based Senior Men’s Training Squad:

Name Position Club

Sese Norville Goalkeeper Milerock

Lloyd Matthews Goalkeeper Grove Hi-Tec

Ryan Hunte Goalkeeper Den Amstel

Sherwin Skeete Defender Fruta Conquerors

Rondel Hutson Defender Den Amstel

Kevin Dundas Defender Den Amstel

Kevin Layne Defender Guyana Defence Force

Quincy Adams Defender Fruta Conquerors

Solomon Austin Defender Fruta Conquerors

William Europe Defender Western Tigers

Deshawn Joseph Defender Netrockers

Colin Nelson Midfielder Western Tigers

Daniel Wilson Midfielder Western Tigers

Anthony Benfield Midfielder Fruta Conquerors

Clive Nobrega Midfielder Eagles United

Vurlon Mills Midfielder Fruta Conquerors

Leo-orin Lovell Midfielder Den Amstel

Jamal Perreira Forward Den Amstel

Pernel Schultz Forward Western Tigers

Jamal Harvey Forward Den Amstel

Trayon Bobb Forward Uitvlugt

Kelsey Benjamin Forward Guyana Defence Force

Gregory Richardson Forward Fruta Conquerors

Dellon Lanferman Forward Den Amstel

Delroy Fraser Forward Guyana Defence Force

Sherwyn Ceasar Forward Guyana Defence Force